‘Unacceptable to Any Free Person’: Iran Condemns Trump’s ‘Insult’ to Pope Leo XIV

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks targeting Pope Leo XIV, framing the criticism as an insult not only to the pontiff but also to the religious figure of Jesus, whom Muslims revere as a prophet of peace.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian addressed the Pope directly, writing: "His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah."

The statement comes amid escalating rhetorical tensions between Trump and the Vatican. Trump had criticized Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, as "weak on crime" and "terrible" on foreign policy, reportedly in response to the Pope's calls for peace and criticism of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. Some reports also referenced Trump's social media activity, including an AI-generated image depicting himself in a messianic light.

Pezeshkian's message emphasizes solidarity with the Pope and underscores respect for shared religious values, particularly the veneration of Jesus (peace be upon him) as a symbol of peace and brotherhood. It positions the condemnation as representing the broader sentiment of the Iranian people.

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This diplomatic gesture from Tehran occurs against the backdrop of heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, including discussions over a potential peace deal, naval blockades, and regional conflicts.

Pope Leo XIV, elected in May 2025 and born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, has repeatedly urged de-escalation and dialogue in the Middle East.

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