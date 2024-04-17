Advertisement

Viral: Social media have completely changed the way we engage with the world in the digital age, including how we find, value, and share our food experiences. Social media food videos are a new kind of culinary entertainment that has emerged with the popularity of sites like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Foodies all over the world are captivated by these crispy, visually stunning videos that portray the art of baking, cooking, and eating. Food lovers are completely blown away by one such experiment with coconuts conducted in Indonesia.

Coconut water has a different significance in the summer. Naturally occurring coconut water has beneficial nutrients as well. However, have you ever had hot barbecued or grilled coconut? In Indonesia, it is a highly popular street beverage. In Indonesia, the cost of spiced barbecue coconut is particularly high. Each item costs more than 10,000 rupees.

Cooking Method

It takes one to two hours to roast raw coconut. It is put on a professionally set grill and cooked with care. The soft coconut within is then eaten together with the water after the peach is pressed on top. You can eat it hot or chilled. The people here thought that roasting a coconut in this manner enhanced its nutritious content. Along with a little sugar, it is consumed with local flavors. In a single day, at least thirty coconuts get sold.

