'Unfriendly Actions': Russia Warns New US Sanctions Will 'Complicate' Ukraine Peace Efforts

Moscow: Russia has described the latest US sanctions legislation as “unfriendly actions” and cautioned that additional measures against Moscow would complicate efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said, according to reports.

Russian officials reportedly said they are monitoring the bill’s progress and view the move as hostile.

The warning came after the US House of Representatives approved the legislation by a vote of 262 to 159 on Wednesday. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump for enactment.

Formally titled the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, the package was shaped through more than a year of negotiations. It expands sanctions on Russian officials, financial institutions and banking authorities, and targets vessels linked to what the United States calls Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which Washington says has helped sustain Russian energy exports despite existing Western restrictions.

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A central provision would give the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas. An exemption is available for countries that import less than 15 percent of Russian natural gas exports and have taken substantial steps to reduce those purchases.

The bill also creates a statutory pathway that could allow Washington to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on Indian imports if New Delhi continues purchasing Russian energy. It does not automatically impose such tariffs; the authority would rest with the executive branch if the legislation is signed into law and subsequently invoked. India and China rank among the major buyers of Russian crude, a factor that has featured prominently in debates over the measure. Analysts argue that access to the US market can serve as leverage against countries that continue energy trade with Moscow.

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The Senate had earlier passed the legislation by an 86-11 vote on August 7. Progress in the House slowed amid disagreements over the tariff provisions. The package also incorporates a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran, a demand from Trump that helped secure his support.