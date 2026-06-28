United Airlines Flight Dodges Drone Collision During Newark Airport Approach, FAA Launches Probe

New York: A United Airlines Boeing 737 narrowly avoided a collision with a drone while making final approach into Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday evening. The aircraft, operating as Flight 1513 from Key West International Airport, was carrying 106 passengers and 5 crew members at the time of the incident.

According to reports, despite the close encounter, the flight touched down safely and passengers disembarked normally at the assigned gate. The airline confirmed that no injuries were reported and the aircraft did not sustain any damage. The incident has raised concerns regarding unauthorised drone activity in the congested airspace around New York and New Jersey.

Reports suggested that air traffic controllers (ATC) were alerted to the hazard at around 5.20 pm local time when the flight crew reported the near-miss. A second drone sighting was logged shortly afterwards by a United Express service operated by GoJet Airlines, with both incidents now under review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Drone Sighted Below Cockpit During Descent

A review of air traffic control communications by CNN revealed that the captain of Flight 1513 informed controllers the aircraft had come alarmingly close to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The pilot called the device as circular, around three feet in diameter, and confirmed that it passed around 100 feet beneath the descending 737.

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United Airlines later confirmed the details in a statement released to the media on Saturday. The carrier said Flight 1513 reported a possible drone sighting prior to arrival in Newark, landed without incident, and deplaned passengers as usual.

Shortly after that report, the pilots operating a separate United Express flight also informed ATC that they had spotted an unmanned aircraft. The GoJet Airlines crew noted the drone at an altitude of about 2000 feet while on approach to Newark Liberty.

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FAA Inquiry Amid Rising National Reports

The FAA has opened an investigation into both occurrences at Newark. As per reports, the agency receives over 100 reports of drones near airports across the United States each month. Between January and March this year, pilots filed 319 drone sightings nationwide, though only 8 of those required evasive action from flight crews.

However, confirmed collisions remain exceptionally rare, with the sole documented instance of a drone striking an aircraft on a runway occurring at San Carlos Airport in California.

Newark Liberty is situated around 15 miles from East Rutherford in New Jersey, where MetLife Stadium is hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The federal agencies have established strict No Drone Zone restrictions around tournament venues, but the officials have not connected Friday’s incident to the event.

Legal Warnings For Drone Operators

The FAA has stressed that flying drones near aircraft, helicopters or airports is both hazardous and illegal under federal law. The operators who breach restricted airspace can face heavy civil penalties, criminal charges, and even imprisonment depending on the severity of the offence.