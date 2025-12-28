'United States Has Become the Real United Nations', Says Trump After Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire reached between Thailand and Cambodia, congratulating the leadership of both nations after weeks of border violence that resulted in the death of 100 people and displaced over half a million others.

Reacting to the development, Trump lauded the leaders involved, saying, "I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion".

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to describe the agreement as "FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!" He said the United States, which participated in mediation efforts alongside China and Malaysia, was "proud to help".

Trump linked the ceasefire to what he described as his broader role in addressing global conflicts. He remarked that "perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations", adding that "The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!" He said this ahead of his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Sunday.

Trump had also taken credit for a prior truce between Thailand and Cambodia, which later broke down when tensions flared again along the border earlier this month.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also welcomed the ceasefire on Saturday, calling on both Thailand and Cambodia to "immediately honour this commitment".

The agreement follows weeks of intense fighting along the Thailand-Cambodia border, which led to more than 100 deaths and displaced over half a million people. Both countries have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire", effective from 12:00 noon (local time) on Saturday, to ease tensions.

Details of the agreement were outlined in a Joint Statement issued after the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting held at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard International Point of Entry.

The statement emphasised "the importance of conducting discussions on the peaceful settlement of disputes in an atmosphere of trust, sincerity, good faith, fairness, and mutual respect", in line with the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, describing the move as paving the way for a new chapter of peace and cooperation.

The statement also referred to the ASEAN Chair's Statement issued after the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur.

Both sides reiterated their pledge to refrain from the threat or use of force and reaffirmed their commitment to the July 28 ceasefire arrangement and other bilateral agreements.

As part of specific de-escalation steps, the two sides agreed to "an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025", covering all forms of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructure, as well as military targets across all areas.

The statement further underlined that "both sides must avoid unprovoked firing or advancement or movement of troops towards the other side's positions or troops," stressing that the ceasefire "must not be violated under any circumstances".

In addition to halting hostilities, the agreement reaffirmed commitments under the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines and set out cooperation on humanitarian demining through the Joint Coordinating Task Force.

Both countries also agreed to step up cooperation on transnational crimes, including cyber scams and human trafficking.

"Both sides reaffirm their obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mine and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention)", the statement said, noting that demining would proceed under agreed Standard Operating Procedures.

It further stated, "Both sides agree to adhere to the Action Plan for Cooperation on the Prevention and Suppression of Transnational Crimes, including Cyber Scams and Human Trafficking".

As part of confidence-building measures, the joint statement said that 18 Cambodian soldiers would be returned once the ceasefire had been fully observed for 72 hours, in accordance with the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration of October 26.

The GBC meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand's Minister of Defence, General Nattaphon Narkphanit, with the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) attending as observers.