Unrest in LA: National Guard Soldiers Arrive In Los Angeles After Trump's Order To Quell Protests

In the predawn hours of Sunday, June 8, 2025, members of the National Guard rolled into Downtown Los Angeles, their vehicles coming to a halt near the Hall of Justice, adjacent to City Hall, around 4 a.m. local time. The deployment, ordered by the Trump administration, comes as a response to protests that erupted Friday evening over intensified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city, which have led to clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

Minutes ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the American president for prematurely congratulating the National Guard.

Here Is What You Need To Know

The White House announced late Saturday that President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum “deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness” in California, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The administration framed the move as a necessary step to restore order amid demonstrations opposing ICE activities, which have included targeted arrests of undocumented immigrants across Los Angeles. The protests, now in their third day, have drawn thousands, with some events escalating into confrontations with police.

The decision to federalize the California National Guard has raised eyebrows, as the Guard typically operates under state control unless overridden by federal authority. This marks a rare instance of such a takeover, reflecting the administration’s hardline stance on immigration enforcement and public safety. Similar federal interventions have taken place, like during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, but the current deployment focuses specifically on immigration-related unrest.

Governor Newsom’s Sharp Criticism

California Governor Gavin Newsom swiftly condemned the federal government’s actions, stating on Saturday that the move to “take over the California National Guard” was “purposefully inflammatory” and would “only escalate tensions.”

In a post on X, Newsom urged protesters to “never use violence” and to “speak out peacefully,” emphasizing that local authorities had sufficient resources to manage the situation without federal intervention. He argued that the deployment was more about creating a “spectacle” than addressing a genuine need.