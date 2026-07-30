Unrest in PoJK Deepens as J&K Leaders Condemn Crackdown, Demand Dialogue and Global Intervention

Srinagar, July 30: Unrest in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir has escalated, with protests met by force, dozens killed since June, and J&K leaders urging for restraint, dialogue and urgent international intervention.

The volatile situation in PoJK has intensified as demonstrations led by the Joint Awami Action Committee continue to challenge authorities. The coalition of activist groups has been protesting over 12 disputed seats in the so‑called regional legislative assembly, demanding accountability and reforms.

Reports suggest around 40 people including protesters, law enforcement personnel and bystanders have died in clashes since early June. The latest round of violence earlier this week has further deepened concerns, with visuals of peaceful demonstrators being met with brute force circulating widely on social media.

However, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have rallied behind the protesters, strongly condemning the use of force.

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Mehbooba Mufti described the scenes as “deeply heartbreaking,” urging Pakistan to adopt a humane approach.

In her post on X, she wrote; “Visuals emerging from across the LoC in the other part of Kashmir are deeply heartbreaking. It is painful to see peaceful protesters being met with brute force. The Government of Pakistan must adopt a more humane approach and choose dialogue over force,”.

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Meanwhile, she stressed that the protesters’ demands appeared genuine and deserved to be heard. “No nation grows stronger by disempowering its own people or by silencing them at gunpoint,” she said, calling for dignity and justice for Kashmiris.

“As far as the situation in that part of Kashmir is concerned, we are all worried. The reports coming from there, the way force is being used and innocent people are being targeted; we can only hope that peace is maintained there,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while speaking to reporters in Ganderbal district.

Pertinently, on July 29, Farooq Abdullah urged the Government of India to break its silence.

“If the Government of India considers PoK an integral part of the country, why is it silent? It should raise its voice regarding the killings and hardships faced by the people there,” he said.

Abdullah also appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit the region, assess the situation on the ground, and help address the grievances of the people.