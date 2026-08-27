Norway's King Harald in 'Very Serious' Health Condition, Royal Court Says

Oslo: The health of Norway's King Harald, 89, has deteriorated while in hospital and his condition is now "very serious", the royal court said on Thursday.

Europe's oldest living monarch and Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital on August 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his blood.

Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, have both cancelled all planned events, the palace said in a statement.

Members of Harald's family, including the crown prince and the queen, were seen arriving at the Oslo University Hospital where the king is being treated, Norwegian media reported.

Advertisement