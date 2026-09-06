US: 2 Dead, 2 Critical After Small Plane Crashes in California

California: Two people were killed, and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno in California on Saturday afternoon (local time), ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department.

According to ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department, the aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear.

Two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department, ABC30 News reported.

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The response came as authorities worked at the crash site near the airport, with further details awaited from officials.

Power was briefly disrupted for nearby residents following the crash, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was subsequently restored.

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