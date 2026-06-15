US Air Force B-52 Bomber Crashes After Takeoff At Edwards AFB In California’s Mojave Desert
A US Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, with the emergency crews responding, but the military gave no immediate update on injuries.
- World News
- 1 min read
California: A US Air Force aircraft, a B-52 bomber, reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday at an Air Force base in California's Mojave Desert. According to the officials, the emergency crews were responding after the aircraft went down around 11.20 am at Edwards Air Force Base. There was no immediate information from the military on whether anyone was hurt.
Notably, a B-52 Stratofortress is typically crewed by 5 people. Edwards, the vast desert base where Chuck Yeager broke the speed of sound in 1947, is about 161 km north of Los Angeles. The B-52 bomber crash comes almost a year after the pilot of a regional airliner flying over North Dakota last July made an unexpected sharp turn to avoid a possible midair collision with a military B-52 bomber that was in its flight path.