US Air Force F-35A Fighter Jets Take to Skies Over Jodhpur During Tarang Shakti 2026

Jodhpur: The skies over Jodhpur witnessed the roar of US Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets as the advanced stealth aircraft took off for joint training operations during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, underscoring the growing scale of multinational air operations being conducted alongside the Indian Air Force.

The F-35As, assigned to the US Air Force's 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, are participating in the operational phase of the multilateral exercise, which brings together air forces from seven Friendly Foreign Countries under the theme "Power in Partnership".

Visuals from the exercise show the F-35A Lightning IIs taking off for a joint training flight at Jodhpur Air Force Station last week. The aircraft are participating in the operational phase of Tarang Shakti 2026 alongside aircraft and personnel from the Indian Air Force and several friendly foreign countries.

The US Air Force said in the footage description that the F-35A Lightning IIs took off for a joint training flight during Tarang Shakti 26 at Jodhpur Air Force Station. The exercise, themed “Power in Partnership”, is being conducted from September 26 to October 12, 2026, and brings together air forces from multiple countries for combined air operations, professional exchanges and advanced joint training.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force commenced the operational phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur following the inaugural ceremony. Seven Friendly Foreign Countries — Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — are participating in the exercise.

The participating foreign aircraft include the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A, bringing together a range of combat, airlift and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. In addition to the flying operations, the exercise is providing participating air forces with opportunities for professional interaction among aircrew, mission planners and operational support personnel, with emphasis on interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety and enhanced understanding of operational procedures. The ministry said the exercise provides participating forces an opportunity to “operate together, share experiences and gain a better understanding of each other's capabilities and operating philosophies.”

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The 2026 edition builds on the inaugural edition of Tarang Shakti held in 2024, with participating contingents operating alongside the IAF and employing frontline combat platforms and support elements across a range of missions. Several other Friendly Foreign Countries are also participating as observers.

The exercise extends beyond flying operations, with a range of professional, cultural and outreach activities planned for the participating contingents. These include a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours and yoga sessions. The ministry said these engagements will provide opportunities for professional exchange, exposure to India's aerospace and industrial ecosystem, and greater interaction and camaraderie among the participating contingents.

The US Air Force also released visuals showing airmen assigned to the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducting routine maintenance on a US Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron during Tarang Shakti 26 at Jodhpur Air Force Station. According to the US Air Force, the exercise brings together participating air forces to “strengthen interoperability, enhance operational coordination and build partnerships through combined air operations.”

The presence of the F-35A, alongside other advanced fighter and support aircraft, forms part of the multinational operational component of Tarang Shakti 2026 and provides participating forces an opportunity to train together and exchange operational expertise. The ministry said Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the IAF an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, professional standards and institutional ethos, while highlighting India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities.