US Allows Iranian Leaders to Attend UNGA, Denies Visa to Abbas; Palestine President to Join Via Video

Washington: The United States will allow a core Iranian delegation, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, even as Washington continues to deny Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to participate in person.

The US State Department said the Iranian delegation would be permitted to attend the UN General Assembly in line with Washington's obligations as the host country. However, the delegation will be smaller than in previous years and will face travel restrictions and restrictions on purchasing luxury and other goods during its stay.

The decision comes as the United States and Iran remain involved in an ongoing conflict that began on February 28, following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequent Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. Washington and Tehran have also held intermittent talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Meanwhile, the US has extended visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization, including Abbas. Washington has cited Palestinian efforts to "internationalize" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including pursuing cases against Israel at international tribunals, among the reasons for the decision.

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The United Nations General Assembly subsequently voted to allow Abbas to address the annual gathering via video for the second consecutive year. The resolution received 152 votes in favour, three against and four abstentions.

It also allows Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials to participate remotely in UN meetings and conferences over the next year if they are unable to travel to the United States.

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US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce defended the visa restrictions, saying the Palestinian Authority must address what Washington described as support for terrorism and governance concerns. Palestinian officials have rejected the US decision, with Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour condemning the move.

The contrasting decisions come ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, with world leaders scheduled to gather in New York from next week. Under the 1947 UN headquarters agreement, the United States is generally required to facilitate access for foreign diplomats to the UN, although Washington maintains that visas can be denied on security, terrorism and foreign policy grounds.