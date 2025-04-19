US and Iran Hold Second Round of Nuclear Talks in Rome

A second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks has begun in Rome, with US President Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading their respective delegations. The talks, which kicked off at the residence of the Omani ambassador, are being closely watched as tensions rise over how to handle Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Diplomatic Effort Over Military Action

The high-stakes talks are taking place amidst ongoing debates within the Trump administration and between the U.S. and Israel about the best approach to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. While some factions in the administration, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have called for military action, President Trump has expressed his preference for diplomacy.

“I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon. And if they have a nuclear weapon, you’ll all be very unhappy because your life will be in great danger,” Trump said in a statement to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

Focus on Framework for Negotiations

The first round of talks, held last weekend in Oman, was primarily focused on establishing the tone and format of the negotiations. The second round of discussions, which began in Rome, is aimed at creating a framework for how the talks will progress in the coming weeks.

While the first meeting was held in Oman, the location of the talks shifted to Rome at the request of the U.S., partly due to the long travel time from Washington to Muscat. However, Iran preferred Oman remain as the mediator, given its diplomatic ties with both the U.S. and Iran.

A Tense Atmosphere

The talks began shortly before noon local time with Araghchi arriving first at the diplomatic compound. Witkoff, whose motorcade experienced some logistical delays, arrived shortly afterward. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi is also attending in the role of chief mediator.

Witkoff traveled to Rome after a meeting in Paris with Israeli officials, including strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea. The meeting was seen as an attempt to influence U.S. negotiations ahead of the talks.

Iran’s Red Lines and the Path Forward

Despite the diplomatic efforts, there remains significant tension regarding the key issues at hand. U.S. officials are aiming for a deal that would see the elimination of Iran’s uranium enrichment program. However, the Iranian side has made it clear that such a proposal would cross their red line.

Iran’s senior adviser to the supreme leader, Ali Shamkhani, reiterated Iran’s position, emphasizing that any deal must include guarantees that the U.S. would not walk away again, as it did in 2018 when Trump pulled out of the original nuclear deal. “We have full authority to reach a deal based on seriousness and balance,” Shamkhani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).