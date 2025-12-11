US Approves Defence Sale of $686 Million to Pakistan, Promises to Help Meet ‘Current and Future Threats’

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed in a letter to US Congress the approval for the sale of advanced technology and support for F-16 fighter jets valued at USD 686 million to Pakistan on Thursday. The plan includes Link 16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support

The letter clarifies that the sale is intended to support U.S. foreign policy and security interests by enabling Pakistan to remain interoperable with U.S. and partner forces for both current counterterrorism missions and future operations.

It also promises to help Pakistan meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block 52 and Mid Life Upgrade F-16 fleet.

Addressing the possible geopolitical impact of the deal, the report confirmed that the proposed sale and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

In the report, US also emphasizes Pakistan’s readiness to absorb the technology into their current military structure.

Texas-based defense, security, and advanced technologies company Lockheed Martin has been chosen to fulfill the sale.

