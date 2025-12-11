'Is Smoking Allowed Here?': Anurag Thakur Calls Out TMC MP Puffing E-Cigarettes In Parliament

New Delhi: In a brazen violation of parliamentary ethics, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP were allegedly puffing e-cigarettes in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament. Without taking any names, senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur called out this act and claimed that the MP has been smoking in the Lower House for the last few days.

“Sir, e-cigarettes have been banned throughout the country. Have you allowed smoking inside the Parliament?” Thakur asked the Speaker Om Birla. “No. Cigarettes are not allowed inside the Parliament,” Birla replied. Thakur responded immediately calling out the TMC MP saying, “Sir, TMC MPs are smoking for the last few days. Please get it checked."

"Is it allowed to smoke in the Parliament?” he asked again.

Birla firmly said that there is no such rule nor any precedent that allows any Member of Parliament to smoke inside the House. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," he added.

Advertisement

How The TMC Reacted To It

Responding to this alleged misbehaviour by her party colleague, TMC MP Dola Sen said that those who are in charge of monitoring discipline in the House will be looking into it.

“Those whose job is to monitor will look into it. There are provisions in Parliament for any kind of discipline,” Sen said.

Advertisement

In an attack at Thakur who complained to the Chair against this act, she said, “Anurag Thakur is not our guru. We are not bound to follow his instructions.”

What Are E-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes are devices that heat a liquid to create aerosol that users inhale. Usually, this liquid contains nicotine, flavouring agents or other chemicals. While tobacco is not used in e-cigarettes, it delivers nicotine which is harmful to human health. It is usually promoted as a safer alternative to smoking. However, health experts have warned of major health risks.

E-Cigarette Ban In India

The rise of e-cigarette sales among the youth prompted health authorities in India to deduce that allowing this craze towards e-cigarettes might go against their efforts to reduce tobacco consumption. There were also some reports that pointed at the presence of harmful chemicals in the vapour that are produced by e-cigarettes.