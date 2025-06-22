US 'Blown Up' Diplomacy With Its Strikes: Iran's Foreign Minister Responds To Global Calls For Peace

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has taken a strong stance against the United States, accusing it of undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts with its recent military actions. In a post on X, Araghchi boldly stated “the US decided to blow up that diplomacy.”

His comments come as international calls for de-escalation grow amid escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. In response to a recent appeal from the European Union and Britain urging Iran to "return to the table," Araghchi retorted, “To Britain and the EU High Rep, it is Iran which must "return" to the table. But how can Iran return to something it never left, let alone blew up?”

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that Tehran was actively negotiating with Washington just last week when Israel launched attacks that disrupted those discussions. “Last week, we were in negotiations with the US when Israel decided to blow up that diplomacy,” he explained. “This week, we were engaging with the E3 and the EU, when the US again chose to blow up that diplomacy.”

His remarks seem to highlight Iran’s frustration with what it perceives as a pattern of hypocrisy- calling for dialogue while simultaneously taking actions that compromise it. It has been made clear by the post by the Iranian Foreign Minister, that Iran is open to discussion but will not accept responsibility for these deteriorations caused by military aggression.

In the meantime, the German Chancellor has urged Iran to engage in direct talks with both the US and Israel to find a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.