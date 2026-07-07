US, Canada And Europe Launch 'Operation Hard Ball' Against Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Major Transnational Crackdown

US agencies have carried out one of the largest coordinated actions against transnational organised crime, with 24 people arrested across the United States, Canada and Europe, targeting networks linked to jailed Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The multi-jurisdictional operation, named ‘Operation Hard Ball’, was targeted at groups alleged to be involved in murder, extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and firearms offences.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the years-long investigation culminated in over 50 search warrants being executed in California, Indiana, Georgia, Canada and Spain. In total, 37 defendants have been charged across 3 separate federal indictments connected to 3 India-based criminal organisations. According to reports, 24 of those charged are now in custody, while 10 remain at large.

The agencies in Washington and Ottawa called the action a massive blow to syndicates that have extended their reach into diaspora communities abroad. They stated that the arrests and seizures are a new phase of cooperation between North American and European law enforcement to dismantle gangs operating across borders.

Bishnoi Accused Of Running Global Enterprise From Prison

As per reports, one of the 3 indictments centres on Lawrence Bishnoi, who remains incarcerated in India. The US prosecutors alleged that Bishnoi continued to direct a global criminal enterprise from prison using contraband mobile phones and internet-based communication tools.

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The indictment claimed that Bishnoi oversaw alleged political assassinations, murders, extortion, kidnappings, drug trafficking and human smuggling in multiple countries. The prosecutors have named two alleged key lieutenants of Bishnoi, including Goldy Brar, deemed as the syndicate's North American leader, and Rohit Godara, who is said to have managed operations in Europe. Both gangsters are accused of helping coordinate activities outside India.

The DOJ alleged that the Bishnoi network used violence to intimidate victims, with a particular focus on members of Indian diaspora communities, and boosted its profile through social media posts to project influence. The organisation is also accused of funding its operations through international cocaine trafficking and extortion.

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Among the charges is the allegation that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar ordered the killing of a prominent political and religious leader in Canada's Surrey, located in British Columbia, in June 2023. The prosecutors stated that threats were delivered via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, with demands for millions of dollars and warnings of violence against families. The investigating team further alleged that the group stole cocaine shipments from rival traffickers and coordinated narcotics smuggling between the US and Canada. Pertinently, all allegations remain unproven and will be tested in court.

Other Syndicates Named In Federal Charges

Furthermore, the second indictment targets the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organisation, called another India-based syndicate with alleged links to the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The group is accused of murder-for-hire, kidnappings, extortion, weapons trafficking and international drug smuggling. The indictment also alleged that the use of corrupt officials in India to target rivals and facilitate crimes.

A third indictment focuses on a Canada-based drug trafficking network allegedly led by Ravinder Singh Dhanda. The US investigating agencies claimed that the group moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine (MD drug) from Southern California into Canada via long-haul transport routes and concealed consignments.

Seizures And International Cooperation

As part of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, the investigating officials carried out dozens of searches, including 23 in the Sacramento area and 11 in Los Angeles. The DOJ asserted that the raids led to the seizure of nearly 1000 kg of cocaine, 1 kg of heroin, 12 firearms and $40,000 in cash.

The US officials framed the operation as one of the most important international actions against organised crime in North America. "Transnational criminal gangs who spread fear, drugs, and violence will face the full force of justice and the weight of the federal government," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, Patrick Grandy, said that the coordinated action “strikes at the heart of three brutal transnational organisations that have terrorised families, exploited communities, and stolen lives through ruthless acts of violence in the US and abroad”.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), US Customs and Border Protection and several agencies across North America and Europe.

‘Major Step Taken Against Crime Bosses’

Canada's RCMP emphasised that it played a central role in the investigation and co-ordinated with the FBI and other partners to identify and disrupt the networks. In a statement, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said that the operation was a major step toward dismantling organisations led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Ravinder Dhanda and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.