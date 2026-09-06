US Carrier Abraham Lincoln Departs Thailand After Respite Visit

The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln left Thailand on Sunday after a five-day port visit, ​ending a respite from an extended deployment ‌that included operations in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy said.

“We would like to thank the ​people of Thailand for their incredible hospitality,” ​U.S. Navy Captain Dan Keeler, the Abraham ⁠Lincoln’s commanding officer, said in a ​statement.

Naval deployments typically last for six to nine ​months, but during times of conflict that can be extended.

The nuclear-powered Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 personnel, was ​involved in the U.S. naval blockade and combat ​operations in the war with Iran and - according to Democratic lawmakers - ‌set ⁠a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea.

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Accompanied by other U.S. naval vessels, the Lincoln arrived early on Wednesday in Thailand, the ​United States' only ​treaty partner ⁠in mainland Southeast Asia, during a visit that Thai officials said would ​last five days.

Busloads of sailors and ​Marines ⁠wearing civilian clothes, many smiling and waving, started arriving at a hotel in the resort ⁠city ​of Pattaya, about 150 ​km (93 miles) southeast of Bangkok, shortly after their ships docked.