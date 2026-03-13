US Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Damaged In Iran Strike? Tehran Claims ‘Direct Hit’, Washington Flatly Denies

Amid intensifying hostilities in West Asia, Iran has claimed that its forces struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles and drones, a claim that Washington has swiftly rejected as misinformation.

The conflicting narratives emerged as the United States and Israel continue a large-scale air campaign against Iranian targets that began on February 28. The US has deployed multiple carrier strike groups to the region as part of the operation, significantly escalating military pressure on Tehran.

Iran Claims ‘Direct Hit’ On US Carrier

Iran’s military wing, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said its naval arm carried out a “precision operation” targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Sea of Oman.

According to a statement from the Iranian military’s Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet, the operation involved advanced ballistic missiles and suicide drones launched from Iranian territory. Iranian officials claimed the carrier was struck about 340 kilometres from Iran’s maritime borders.

Iranian state television reported that the attack caused fires and “significant structural damage” to the American vessel and forced the carrier strike group to retreat from the area at high speed.

The IRGC’s claim, widely circulated by Iranian media and cited by international outlets, suggested that the strike had temporarily neutralised the US naval presence in the region.

However, Iranian authorities have not released satellite images, independent footage or additional details confirming damage to the carrier.

US Rejects Claim, Says Carrier Fully Operational

The United States dismissed Tehran’s claims soon after they surfaced.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, posted photographs of the USS Abraham Lincoln operating at sea and said the carrier strike group remains fully active.

“The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues to support Operation Epic Fury and project power from the sea,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

American officials also said that Iranian missiles fired towards US assets in the region did not come close to the carrier.

Confusion After Maritime Incident

US media reports indicated that tensions around the carrier escalated after an Iranian vessel allegedly sailed too close to the strike group. American forces reportedly fired warning shots at the approaching vessel.

It remains unclear whether this encounter triggered Iran’s claim of a successful strike or whether any missile attack actually occurred.

Escalating Regional Confrontation

The episode comes amid a rapidly widening conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Washington has significantly increased its naval presence in the region by deploying carrier groups to safeguard shipping lanes and support ongoing air operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

Aircraft carriers like the USS Abraham Lincoln serve as floating airbases capable of launching fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and strike missions across thousands of kilometres, making them a critical component of US power projection in the region.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that American military assets deployed near its waters could become targets if the conflict escalates further.

For now, the alleged strike on the USS Abraham Lincoln remains a matter of sharp dispute, with Iran claiming a strategic success while Washington insists its carrier strike group continues to operate normally.