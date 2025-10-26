US-China Talks Set ‘Very Positive Framework’ Ahead of Trump-Xi Summit, Says Treasury Chief Scott Bessent

American and Chinese officials have reached a “very successful” framework for the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Sunday following two days of intensive talks in Kuala Lumpur.



“The talks were constructive, far-reaching and in-depth, giving us the ability to move forward to set the stage for the leaders’ meeting in a very positive framework,” Bessent told reporters at the Merdeka 118 skyscraper, where the negotiations were held.



Talks Cover Trade, TikTok, Fentanyl and Rare Earths

Bessent said the discussions spanned a wide range of contentious issues, including agricultural purchases, TikTok, fentanyl trafficking, rare earths trade, and the overall bilateral relationship. He added that the goal was to create a roadmap that could guide “comprehensive agreements” between the two largest economies in the world.



The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, included Trade Representative Li Chenggang and Vice Finance Minister Liao Min, while the US team featured Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Chinese side has yet to issue a public statement on the outcome of the talks.



Trump’s Asia Visit Sets Stage for Xi Meeting

President Donald Trump, who landed in Malaysia on Sunday as part of his first Asia tour during his second term, was greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The visit also witnessed the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia, signaling broader diplomatic outreach in the region.



Trump will next travel to Japan and South Korea, where he is expected to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he hoped the meeting would yield “a complete deal.”



“We’ll be talking about a lot of things. I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal,” Trump said, adding that direct talks are “the best way” to resolve disputes over tariffs, export curbs, and geopolitical tensions.



Taiwan Policy Likely to Be a Flashpoint

One major issue expected to surface at the Trump-Xi meeting is Taiwan. According to reports, President Xi has urged Washington to formally declare that it “opposes” independence for the self-ruled island, a move that would represent a significant diplomatic concession to Beijing.



However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear on Saturday that the administration “will not abandon long-standing US support for Taiwan” during the negotiations.



The upcoming Trump-Xi summit , the first in-person meeting between the two since Trump’s return to the White House in January — could prove pivotal in reshaping trade and diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing amid escalating global tensions.



(With Inputs From Bloomberg)



