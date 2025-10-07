US Considering Tomahawk Missile Supply To Ukraine, Putin Warns Of Consequences

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned that US President Donald Trump's approval of long-range Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine would irreparably damage relations between Washington and Moscow. Speaking in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin warned that such a move would lead to the destruction of the bilateral relations between the two superpowers.

"It would lead to the destruction of our relations. At least the positive tendencies that have appeared in these relations," the Russian President warned as US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the White House is indeed considering providing Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles.

Tomahawk Missile Is Long-Range Subsonic Cruise Missile

The Tomahawk missile, a long-range subsonic cruise missile, has a range of around 2500 km, allowing it to strike targets deep within Russian territory. These missiles are designed for precision strikes against high-value land and sea targets, and their deployment would rapidly enhance Ukraine's strike capabilities. According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky specifically requested the missiles during a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

Putin also asserted that Ukrainian forces would be unable to operate such complex missile systems without the direct participation of American military personnel. Moreover, he stated that the deliveries of American Tomahawk cruise missiles would not change the balance of power on the battlefield, as Russia's air defense systems had already adapted to similar Western weapon supplies.

"The deliveries of American Tomahawk cruise missiles will not change the balance of power on the battlefield," Putin stated, noting that Russia's air defence systems had already adapted to similar Western weapon supplies.

The Tomahawk expected deliveries have raised concerns about escalation, with some within Trump's inner circle expressing doubt about whether the missiles would alter battlefield dynamics. Nevertheless, the consideration of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has raised tensions between Russia and the US.

Notably, the Tomahawk missile has a storied history, having been used in various military operations, including the Gulf War and strikes in Syria. With a price tag of around $1.3 million each, these missiles are a big investment for any military. The US maintains a stockpile of around 4000 Tomahawk cruise missiles, with the latest variants featuring advanced guidance systems and improved accuracy.