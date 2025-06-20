US Court Of Appeals Rules Trump Did Not Overstep Legal Authority By Deploying National Guard Troops During L.A. Protests

A Federal Appeals Court in the United States has ruled in favor of US President Donald Trump, allowing him to retain control of the National Guard Troops he deployed in Los Angeles in response to the protests over the immigration raids.

The decision overturned an earlier lower court ruling that found President Trump had overstepped his legal authorities by deploying the National Guard Troops in L.A. The lower court ruling was in favor of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had opposed the step.

Unanimous Support For Trump's Legal Authority

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously decided that Trump had acted within his legal authority when he deployed troops in L.A.

The move faced severe backlash because it was the first time a President made such a move without the Governor's prior approval since 1965.

Reasonable Intervention Is Allowed

Acknowledging that the President does not have unlimited power and control over the state troops, the three-judge panel also stated that given the situation where federal officers and property were being damaged by the protesters, it was a reasonable intervention by the President. These "undisputed facts" helped Trump win the case.

The court reportedly noted, "Protesters also damaged federal buildings and caused the closure of at least one federal building. And a federal van was attacked by protesters who smashed in the van’s windows," while presiding over the case. “The federal government’s interest in preventing incidents like these is significant,” the court further added.

What Was The Previous Ruling?

Following a wave of violent protests near federal buildings, sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, the Trump administration deemed it necessary to deploy troops to prevent any harm to federal officers and property, which the administration argued was outside the jurisdiction of local law enforcement.

Both US Marines and National Guard members were deployed to bolster the security even when the protests started subsiding and the curfews were lifted.

Soon California Governor, Gavin Newsom, filed a lawsuit to block Trump's order. The ruling, by US District Judge Charles Breyer, was in favor of Newsom. The statement given by the court at the time was that the President can only assume control when there is a "rebellion or danger of rebellion," and the L.A. protests did not qualify as rebellion.

The ruling was immediately challenged by the Trump administration on the pretext that courts should not question the president’s judgment on matters of national safety and a pause was secured. This pause has now been firmed after Thursday's judgment.