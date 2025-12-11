US Cracks Down On Birth Tourism, Tourist Visas To Be Rejected If Applicant Plans To Give Birth During Stay

New Delhi: In a big move, the United States on Thursday (December 11, 2025) stated that the tourist visa applications will be denied if officers believe the primary motive of the travel is to give birth in the United States in order to obtain US citizenship for the child.

The US Embassy in India in a post on X stated the visa applications will not be processed if there is any indication that the tourist on American soil plans to give birth as a shortcut for obtaining citizenship.

The officials added that such travel is not permitted and will eventually lead in a visa denial.

"US consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," read the post on X.

The rule reportedly is part of US government's policy to curb 'misuse' of visitor visas for birth tourism.

Earlier, US Department of State said in its post, "It is unacceptable for foreign parents to use a US tourist visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for the child, which also could result n American taxpayers paying the medical care costs.”

The post in April further read, "This is known as birth tourism and US consular officers deny .all such visa applications under US immigration law. Those who abuse our immigration system through birth tourism may be for future visas or travel to the United States. This is one more way the US department of state is serving and protecting American taxpayers and communities."

Trump's order on birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second term in January this year and ending birthright citizenship was among the first actions by Trump in his crackdown on illegal immigration.

On January 20, Trump had signed an order to end birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship on everyone born on American soil. Among various immigration-related policy, Birthright citizenship was the first to reach the US Supreme Court for a final ruling.

The US Supreme Court recently agreed to examine the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order on birthright and if allowed to go ahead, Trump's order would overturn more than 125 years of understanding of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, reportedly.