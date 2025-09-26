US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Summons Top Military Officers For Emergency Meeting

Washington: In a sudden move, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called an emergency meeting with hundreds of top military officers, including generals and admirals, at a Virginia base next week. The sudden gathering has left many wondering about the purpose of the meeting, with some speculating about possible mass firings or changes in military leadership.

According to sources, the meeting will include senior commanders of one-star rank or higher and their top advisers at the Marine Corps base in Quantico. The Pentagon's top spokesman, Sean Parnell, confirmed that Hegseth will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week. However, details about the meeting's agenda remain scarce.

Earlier, in May, Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star general officers and directed an additional 10% cut from all general and flag officers across the force. He also told the National Guard to shed 20% of its top positions.

The US Defense secretary's actions have also stirred a row, particularly after he fired Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's top officer, and Gen. James Slife, the Air Force's second-highest officer, without explanation. He also relieved the military's top lawyers. Since then, Hegseth has continued to shake up military leadership, firing other top officers without providing reasons.

The meeting comes amid speculation about Hegseth's leadership style and his ability to implement big changes within the military.