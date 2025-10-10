Islamabad’s Missile Lies Fall Flat: US Denies Supplying New AMRAAMs To Pakistan, Says ‘No Upgrade’ to Defence Capabilities | Image: Republic

In a big embarrassment for Islamabad, the United States on Friday denied media reports claiming that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently modified defense contract.

Releasing a statement, the US Embassy clarified that the agreement only covers maintenance and spare parts support for the systems already existing and does not include the delivery of new missiles.

Pak Spreads Lies, US Denies

Responding to various reports from several Pakistani media platforms, the Embassy stated that the Department of War’s September 30 announcement had been ‘misinterpreted’. It further said that the statement referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan. “The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities,” the release read.

“The administration would like to emphasise that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” US Embassy clarified.

'No New Arm Deliveries To Pakistan'

The clarification was issued over confusion after Pakistan’s name appeared in a $41 million contract modification awarded to Raytheon Co., the US defence manufacturer that produces the AMRAAM missile. The contract, valued at more than $2.5 billion overall, includes support for multiple partner countries such as the UK, Germany, Israel, Japan, Australia, and Pakistan, with completion expected by May 2030.

And with the Washington statement denying the rumours, Pakistani lies fell flat on face.

Pakistan’s 2007 AMRAAM Deal