'US Does Not Care About Pakistan, Will Only Leave Them In Wreckage': Jeffrey D Sachs Decodes Pak-US Ties | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The growing friendship between Pakistan and the United States have been noticed by geopolitical experts around the world. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, renowned American Economist and Senior Advisor at the UN, Jeffrey D Sachs pointed out that while India's hostile western neighbour needs economic and social development from the US, the United States simply “does not care.”

The renowned economist pointed out that Pakistan is aiming at a long term framework with the United States, rather than “short term games” of following US military orders or kowtowing to its President.

“Pakistan is sad, very sad, because it needs economic development and social development and a long term framework so that it can develop not short term games of listening to the US military or enriching the president of the United States,” Sachs said.

Sachs described the growing US-Pakistan relationship as “real drama” since Pakistan has been a “lost” case on the development front.

Advertisement

“This is the real drama, which is Pakistan from an economic development point of view has been lost for a long, long time,” he said, highlighting that, “It's a drama with so many people and with the nuclear power, it's a real drama.”

The American Economist further said that the US only looks at places like Pakistan, which is an economic disaster, and uses them as a “wreckage”.

Advertisement

“The United States, of course, I think it's obvious to say there's nothing about Pakistan or Pakistan's development. This is my main point, the United States, I'm sorry to say it, it doesn't care about any other place and so it uses these places but it leaves them in a wreckage and Pakistan is in a wreckage economically and from a development point of view,” Sachs said.

Jeffrey Sachs, who is a Public Policy Analyst and a Professor at Columbia University had earlier quoted former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger saying that it is dangerous for any nation to be an enemy of the United States but it is fatal to be its friend.

In recent times, it has been observed by several political analysts that Pakistan, which has always been hostile to India, has been cozying up with the Trump administration and its military administration has even signed crypto deals with the Trump family.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir thanked Donal Trump for playing a major role in ‘mediating’ betweeen the two nuclear-powered neighbouring countries and prevent escalation of conflict between them. Munir had even gone on to support Trump's claim for a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace between India and Pakistan. However, India has always maintained that the US President had no role in the ceasefire and it was a bilateral agreement.