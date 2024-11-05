sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India vs Canada | Maharashtra Elections | Srinagar Grenade Attack | Delhi Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US Elections 2024 LIVE: All Eyes on Pennsylvania as Trump, Harris Make Final Campaign Push
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:19 IST, November 5th 2024

US Elections 2024 LIVE: All Eyes on Pennsylvania as Trump, Harris Make Final Campaign Push

US Elections LIVE: It's just a day before Election Day, and the presidential campaign has entered its final push. Kamala Harris will be in Pennsylvania, where the state's 19 electoral votes are the biggest prize likely to impact the Electoral College outcome. Donald Trump has rallies in three states, starting in Raleigh, North Carolina, with two stops in Pennsylvania, and ending in Michigan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share