‘Dream Team’: US Envoy Sergio Gor Hails India-US Space Sector Cooperation, Highlights Shift to Co-Creation Across Space, Defence, and Tech

Bengaluru: Highlighting a profound evolution in bilateral relations, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor declared that the India-US space partnership has transcended routine cooperation to achieve true "co-creation."

Speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, the envoy outlined a rapidly expanding strategic alliance between the two nations across space technology, defence manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and bilateral trade.

The 'Dream Team' Vision

Addressing the three-day Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, themed Harnessing Space for Global Progress: Innovation, Policy, and Growth, Gor emphasised that the collaboration combines the distinct, complementary strengths of both nations.

“A few weeks ago, at the 9th U.S.-India Civil Space Joint Working Group, right here in Bengaluru, we saw profound transformation taking place. Those discussions affirmed that our partnership is no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation. We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery,” Gor said.

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Frame-shifting space from a technological display into a core economic driver, the envoy added: “Space is no longer a luxury for national pride; today it is the engine of the 21st-century global economy. It powers our navigation, it secures our communications, it trains our artificial intelligence, and it accelerates advanced manufacturing,” the US envoy said.

Detailing how each nation contributes to this synergy, Gor noted: “In this modern-day space race, the United States brings world-class private capital and mature commercial ecosystems. India brings world-class engineering, extraordinary scientific talent, and a fearless startup sector”. “The resulting partnership creates a new dream team that can and will do wonders,” he added.

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TRUST Initiative and Broadening Economic Ties

The ambassador noted that space stands at the core of the TRUST framework established by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi recognised this synergy when they established the TRUST initiative — Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology. And space sits directly at the centre of TRUST,” he said.

To further catalyse human capital and commercial integration, the United States has launched the TRUST Fellowship while expanding the US Commercial Service footprint in Bengaluru. “We launched the TRUST Fellowship, bringing our top researchers together. Because technology is powerful, but people make technology possible,” Gor said.

Emphasising that momentum extends far beyond aerospace, Gor pointed to robust momentum across multiple bilateral sectors: “Pick any sector, and the United States and India are working on it, and working at previously unthinkable levels. Whether that's our bilateral trade, which today exceeds $240 billion, whether that's pharma, technology, military cooperation, or anything else, we are working hand in hand,” Gor added.

Astronaut Outreach & Regional Ties

During his visit to Bengaluru, Ambassador Gor met IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Group Captain Shukla served as Mission Pilot for Axiom Space's Axe-4 mission, which launched on June 25, 2025, and returned to Earth on July 15, 2025.

Posting on social media platform X, Gor remarked: "Enjoyed meeting Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station. From training at NASA to piloting Axiom Space's Axe-4 mission, his journey showcases US-India space cooperation at its best".

The diplomat also held discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on strengthening regional trade and technology ecosystems: "Great to reconnect with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. US-India ties are gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, AI and trade. Through initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST, we're creating opportunities for American and Indian industry alike," the US envoy said on X.

Defence Co-Production Breakthrough: Javelin MoU

Gor also highlighted a landmark defence agreement between American defence giants Lockheed Martin and Raytheon (the Javelin Joint Venture) and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for domestic co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) missile system in India. Following an evaluation based on technical competence, TASL was chosen as the primary partner for upcoming domestic manufacturing initiatives.