US F-35 Lightning II Hit In Iranian Firing? IRGC Releases Video

Tehran: A US F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet was purportedly damaged during a combat mission over Iran and was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base in the region. The incident marks a rare case involving the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

According to the US media, a spokesperson of US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the F-35 was “flying a combat mission over Iran”. Stating the the incident is under investigation, Captain Tim Hawkins said, “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition."

However, the US did not specify the exact cause of the damage or confirm whether it was the result of direct enemy fire during the mission.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that its air-defence systems struck the jet over central Iran in the early hours of Thursday. Iranian officials said the aircraft sustained “heavy damage”. They added that the fate of this fighter jet is not yet clear and is under investigation, with a high likelihood of it having crashed.

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The IRGC released a footage of the apparent attack on the fighter jet. The thermal footage purportedly showed an air-defence missile engaging an aircraft. The visuals have not been independently verified, raising questions over the extent and nature of the damage.

The stealth jet, valued at around ₹931 crore, is considered one of the most advanced multi-role fighters in operation globally.

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The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.