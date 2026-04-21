US Flexes Military Muscle In Indo-Pacific, Boards Oil Tanker Linked To Smuggling Iranian Crude | Watch

Washington: In a daring operation, US forces successfully boarded an oil tanker sanctioned for smuggling crude oil from Iran in the Indo-Pacific, the US Department of War said on Tuesday.

The Defence department shared a video clip of the night-time operation on X, saying, “U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility."

It added that it will continue to “disrupt illicit networks” anywhere they operate, emphasising that “international waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels.”

“As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate. International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain,” it described on X.

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The operation is the latest move to stop any ship linked to Iran or those suspected of carrying any supplies that could help its regime.

Earlier, a Reuters report stated that the Iranian-flagged ​container ship Touska, which was seized by US forces on Sunday, may have had dual-use items ‌that could be used by the military. The ship, which is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command had said that Touska's crew failed to comply, despite repeated warnings, and was in violation of a US blockade.

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The operation comes hours ahead of the expiration of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, and the second round of delegation-level talks between the two warring sides, in Islamabad.