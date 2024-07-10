sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:50 IST, July 10th 2024

'US Has Clarity': Biden Administration Concerned on India-Russia Relations

The United States has been quite clear about its concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia, the Joe Biden administration said on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic trip to Moscow

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Russia Visit
The United States has been quite clear about its concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia, the Joe Biden administration said on Tuesday | Image: X
