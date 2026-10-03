US: Hindu Temple in Ohio Attacked with Bricks

Washington, DC: In an alleged targeted attack at a temple in the United States, American non-profit organisation The Hindu American Foundation has said that a Hindu temple in Ohio was targeted, with perpetrators hurling bricks at the structure and causing significant damage.

Detailing the incident in a post on X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today | At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple, causing significant damage. "The incident comes as multiple people, including Indian nationals, are facing violence in the US.

The organisation added, “Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance.” Continuing its statement, the foundation noted, “This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority.”

The post also stated, “We also call on our nation’s elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities.” Elaborating on the incident, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) noted that the Hindu temple located in Ohio’s Greater Cleveland area suffered the attack involving bricks that shattered windows while priests and devotees remained present inside.

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CoHNA stated that the assault targeting the temple occurred on Friday afternoon, though the organisation did not disclose whether any injuries occurred or provide the exact count of damaged windows. The coalition pressed Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas alongside municipal authorities to publicly condemn the occurrence while demanding prompt action from law enforcement.

Expressing its stance via social media, the organisation stated, “We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator.” The statement refrained from naming any suspect or furnishing particulars regarding potential arrests, nor did it outline specific evidence confirming a religious motive behind the assault.

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Additionally, the organisation highlighted that the event transpired just as the Hindu community in Ohio commenced celebrations for Hindu Heritage Month, while also pointing towards the impending Navratri observances. Hindu Heritage Month is traditionally commemorated throughout October by various community organisations across the United States.

CoHNA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding escalating hostility and violence directed at Hindus in the US, documenting a series of prior temple-related incidents. Its compiled timeline highlights occurrences such as the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue situated at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York, during August 2022, alongside hateful graffiti spray-painted at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California, in December 2023. The compiled data documents distinct events instead of establishing a nationwide annual percentage increase.