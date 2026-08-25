US Imposes Sanctions on Nearly 60 Entities, Individuals and Vessels Linked to Iran's Military Activities, Oil Trade

Washington: The United States on Monday (local time) imposed sanctions on nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast", according to the US State Department.

In a fact sheet released by the Office of the Spokesperson, the State Department said the measures aim "to further expose individuals and entities that enabled strikes against US forces and allies and to restrict the revenue that the Iranian regime uses to attack its neighbors, support terrorism abroad, brutally oppress its own people, and hold the global economy hostage."

The sanctions were issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13949, which target Iran's petroleum revenue and alleged "conventional arms" proliferation.

As part of the measures, the US designated "DADENEGAR STARTUP STUDIO", alleging that the company procured commercial Chinese satellite imagery to support Iranian military targeting and battle damage assessments during "Operation Epic Fury."

Advertisement

The State Department claimed that "DADENEGAR supported targeting of U.S. and partner facilities in the Middle East for the Iranian military during Operation Epic Fury."

The US also designated the IRGC Cyber-Electronic Command, with the State Department alleging that it obtained information related to US military assets.

Advertisement

The sanctions also targeted senior Iranian military figures through the Treasury Department and the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.

Among those designated is Ahmad Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The State Department alleged that Vahidi played a central role in Iran's military decision-making during "Operation Epic Fury," saying, "VAHIDI is one of the most influential individuals in Iran, both politically and militarily, driving decisions on Iran's kinetic actions during Operation Epic Fury."

The RFJ program is offering a reward of up to USD 10 million for information on Vahidi and other senior IRGC leaders, including Ali Abdollahi.

The US sanctions also target Iran's "dark fleet" of oil tankers and international intermediaries involved in the sale and transportation of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Warning about the maritime networks, the State Department said, "these Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical cargos are frequently transported by shadow fleet operators, including vessel management companies that regularly engage in dark activity and other deceptive shipping practices, endangering other vessels and trade flows."

The latest sanctions come as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (local time) announced the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast", saying the campaign aims to sever Iran's financial connections around the world and cut off revenue sources supporting the Iranian regime.

While addressing a press conference, Bessent said, "The US Department of the Treasury has launched Operation Economic Outcast, an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbours."

"During World War II, D-Day marked the historic beginning of a joint campaign with our allies to target and drive the enemy from its positions, including those in third countries. Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran's financial connections around the globe. Our goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime," Bessent said.

Bessent said Iran now faces a choice between global isolation and a return to the international economy.