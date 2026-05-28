US Increases Travel Health Notice For Ebola From Level 1 to 2 in Uganda

Kampala: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased its Travel Health Notice for Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease from a Level 1 to Level 2 in Uganda on May 27, a statement by the US Department of State Consular Affairs said.

Uganda has closed the border with DRC and set restrictions on mass gatherings in Kampala and high-risk districts along the DRC border.

In a post on X, the US Department of State Consular Affairs said, "Uganda: On May 27, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased its Travel Health Notice for Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease from a Level 1 to Level 2.

Review the Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) Travel Health Notice for Ebola for Uganda. Due to the Ebola disease outbreak, Uganda has closed the border with DRC and set restrictions on mass gatherings in Kampala and high-risk districts along the DRC border."

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in a letter to the Democratic Republic of Congo that this epidemic was one of the most complex in history.

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"This epidemic was one of the most complex in history. It didn't unfold in a stable, peaceful environment. It occurred amidst armed conflict, with displaced communities, disrupted supply lines, and health workers operating under constant threat. People were fleeing violence while simultaneously trying to protect themselves and their families from a deadly disease. I remember being in Beni on more than one occasion while fighting raged on the outskirts of the city. We could hear it. And yet, the health workers around me didn't stop. They kept working. That kind of courage is something I will never forget. The challenges then aren't so different from what you face today in Ituri. I understand that. I've seen it with my own eyes," he said.