What Is Babesia, A Tick-Borne Parasite That Is Killing Gir Lions?

Gujarat: Babesiosis, a parasitic disease caused by from the bite of a tick infected with Babesia parasite, is suspected to be causing a major health scare in Gujarat's Gir Forest, where seven lions, including four cubs, died over the past few days.

Babesiosis is an infectious illness caused by microscopic parasites (Babesia) that invade and destroy the body's red blood cells. Babesia are a genus of tiny, one-celled protozoan parasites. The one-celled organisms are too small to see without a microscope.

The parasite can vary in shape and size and does not produce pigment.

Babesia in a thin blood smear stained with Giemsa | Image: CDC

Babesia primarily enters the blood through the bite of infected black-legged (deer) ticks, but can also be transmitted via blood transfusions or from a mother to her baby.

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Deer Ticks | Image: The University of Rhode Island

According to Cleveland Clinic, Babesiosis usually causes flu-like symptoms, but the parasite’s destruction of red blood cells can lead to life-threatening complications.

Babesia infections are not new to Gir. In 2018, a combined outbreak of CDV and Babesia had killed around 11 lions in the region.

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Over the past 10 days, four cubs and three adult lions have died, triggering an emergency response across the Gir landscape.

Further, authorities have isolated 17 lions showing symptoms of infection, while eight animals have already tested positive for an infectious virus.

The development has sparked fears of another potentially devastating outbreak in Gir, which houses nearly 900 Asiatic lions, one of the world’s most endangered big cat populations.