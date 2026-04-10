US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: Who is Attending, Who is Skipping Crucial Peace Meet in Islamabad

New Delhi: Pakistan is set to host a crucial round of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, in what many officials describe as a mission impossible to prevent further escalation of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

However, even before the talks begin, uncertainty looms over the participation of the Iranian delegation, raising questions about the effectiveness of the meeting.

Who will Attend?

The United States has confirmed its participation, with Vice President JD Vance set to lead the American delegation.

He will be accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The White House stated that the talks aim to secure a more durable ceasefire and reduce tensions in the region.

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The White House announced on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump will send a high-level delegation led by Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad this weekend for talks with Iran aimed at securing a more durable ceasefire. "I can announce that the President is dispatching his negotiating team, led by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr Kushner, to Islamabad for talks this weekend," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The first round of discussion is set to commence on Saturday in Islamabad.

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Iran’s Participation Remains Uncertain

In contrast, Iran’s presence at the talks remains unclear.

Initial reports suggested that senior leaders, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, could lead the Iranian side. However, Iranian media later dismissed claims that any delegation had reached Islamabad.

A source cited by Iranian outlets said reports of a negotiating team arriving in Pakistan were “completely false", adding that talks remain suspended until the US meets ceasefire conditions and Israel halts its military actions.

Ambassador Deletes Post, Adds to Speculation

The confusion deepened after Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, deleted a social media post that had earlier indicated an Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad.

The now-removed post had hinted at discussions based on a 10-point peace proposal, sparking speculation about imminent negotiations. Its deletion without explanation has further fuelled uncertainty about Iran’s stance.

“Despite skepticism in Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” it stated.

Pakistan is playing a central role as host and mediator in the talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and National Security Adviser Asim Malik are expected to be involved in the discussions.

According to reports, Pakistan has been actively engaging both sides in recent weeks, facilitating Iran's return to the negotiating table after previous efforts seemed to fail.

Iran Signals Resistance to Negotiations

Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran’s leadership has also expressed strong reservations about engaging with the United States.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has termed negotiations “unreasonable,” accusing Washington of violating key conditions tied to the ceasefire.

These statements reflect deeper mistrust between the two nations, even as global powers push for dialogue.

Tight Security in Islamabad

Ahead of the talks, Islamabad has significantly heightened its security.

Authorities have sealed off key areas, including the Serena Hotel, where discussions are expected to take place. Roads have been barricaded, additional forces deployed, and surveillance intensified.

Authorities have also announced visa-on-arrival for delegates and international media, reflecting the global importance of the meeting.

In a post on X, Pakistan welcomes all delegates, including journalists from participating nations, travelling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on arrival,’ it stated.

Ceasefire Fragile as Conflict Continues

The talks come amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel, which has shown signs of weakening.

Ongoing strikes in Lebanon, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and continued military activity across the region have complicated efforts to reach a lasting agreement.