US-Iran Near Breakthrough Deal? Hormuz Reopening Plan Signals Major De-Escalation

New Delhi: The United States and Iran are reportedly moving closer to a major diplomatic breakthrough, with both sides said to have reached an understanding to gradually reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing efforts to end months of conflict.

According to reports, the proposed arrangement includes a phased easing of the American naval blockade in exchange for Iran relaxing restrictions on maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil shipping route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over ongoing negotiations with Tehran, saying that “very good talks” had taken place over the past 24 hours and that a deal was “very possible.”

Sources familiar with the negotiations said discussions are centered around a preliminary one-page memorandum that could formally halt hostilities and pave the way for broader talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the restoration of commercial shipping through Hormuz.

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If agreed upon, the understanding would reportedly trigger a 30-day negotiation window during which both sides would gradually scale back restrictions in the Gulf region. The proposed framework is also said to include the easing of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets as part of a broader peace roadmap.

Iran, however, has not officially confirmed acceptance of the proposal. Iranian officials maintained that Tehran is still reviewing the American offer, while some leaders in Iran publicly dismissed media reports suggesting a final agreement was imminent.

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The possibility of de-escalation had an immediate impact on global markets, with oil prices dropping sharply amid hopes that shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could soon ease.