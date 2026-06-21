US-Iran Peace Talks LIVE: High-Stakes Switzerland Summit Begins as Lebanon Crisis Dominates Agenda

US-Iran Peace Talks Begin: Vance, Trump, Netanyahu & Lebanon Crisis Take Center Stage | Image: X

The American delegation is spearheaded by Vice President JD Vance, alongside Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Leading the Iranian team are Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Key regional mediators are also heavily involved; Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have arrived in Switzerland, joining Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to support the implementation of the US-Iran understanding.

High-level peace negotiations between the United States and Iran have officially commenced in the scenic Swiss town of Burgenstock. Held at a luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, the summit follows a newly signed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). The landmark agreement has established a 60-day ceasefire and created a framework for technical talks regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Crisis in Lebanon Dominates the Agenda

While the technical talks are scheduled to span 60 days to resolve long-standing friction points, a sudden escalation in Lebanon has hijacked the first day of the summit. On Saturday, hours after a ceasefire deal was supposed to take effect, Israel launched attacks in Lebanon, killing dozens of people. The violence followed an incident where four Israeli soldiers were killed, prompting Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to declare that "all of Lebanon must burn."

Hezbollah has accused Israel of intentionally seeking to "sabotage" the fragile US-Iran agreement. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed that a quadrilateral meeting between Iran, the US, Qatar, and Pakistan would take place to address the crisis.

“The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon. This issue will be the main topic of discussion in today’s talks,” Baghaei stated.

The situation directly challenges the first clause of the MoU, which dictates the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” while committing both nations to ensuring Lebanon's “territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Before departing for the talks, Vice President Vance told reporters he hopes to make “progress on the nuclear issue” and “on the Lebanon ceasefire issue.”

The Nuclear Sticking Point

Once technical negotiations stabilize, Tehran's nuclear capabilities will take center stage. The US maintains a firm stance that Iran must not possess, buy, develop, or even hold the capacity to create nuclear weapons. Conversely, Iran maintains its program is strictly for civilian purposes, signaling a willingness to negotiate limits only if crippling economic sanctions are dismantled.

To build trust, US special envoy Steve Witkoff informed lawmakers that Iran would invite International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of its nuclear facilities. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has endorsed these direct talks but clarified this does not mean accepting Washington's broader positions. Khamenei further claimed that Donald Trump used "all kinds of leverage" out of desperation to secure the deal, framing it as a result of American urgency rather than Iranian pressure.

Confusion Over the Strait of Hormuz

The conflict has also triggered conflicting reports regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint. Following the ceasefire violations in Lebanon, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced they were closing the waterway. However, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) countered this claim, stating the passage remains open and safe. According to CENTCOM, commercial traffic actually increased on Saturday, with 55 merchant ships successfully transiting more than 17 million barrels of oil.

Weighing in on the maritime situation, Donald Trump pledged that no shipping fees would be applied during the truce. “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired,” Trump stated, adding, “unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America.”

As negotiations continue, Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the Iranian delegation “will be pressing for implementation” of Washington's commitments while “seeking clarity on how exactly the other side intends to carry out those commitments.”

