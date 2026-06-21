US-Iran Peace Talks LIVE: High-Stakes Switzerland Summit Begins as Lebanon Crisis Dominates Agenda
High-stakes US-Iran peace talks launch in Switzerland. VP JD Vance leads the Trump framework summit as Israel’s actions in Lebanon under Netanyahu and Strait of Hormuz tensions push the ceasefire to its limits.
- World News
- 3 min read
High-level peace negotiations between the United States and Iran have officially commenced in the scenic Swiss town of Burgenstock. Held at a luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, the summit follows a newly signed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). The landmark agreement has established a 60-day ceasefire and created a framework for technical talks regarding Iran's nuclear program.
The American delegation is spearheaded by Vice President JD Vance, alongside Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Leading the Iranian team are Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Key regional mediators are also heavily involved; Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have arrived in Switzerland, joining Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to support the implementation of the US-Iran understanding.
Live Blog
Crisis in Lebanon Dominates the Agenda
While the technical talks are scheduled to span 60 days to resolve long-standing friction points, a sudden escalation in Lebanon has hijacked the first day of the summit. On Saturday, hours after a ceasefire deal was supposed to take effect, Israel launched attacks in Lebanon, killing dozens of people. The violence followed an incident where four Israeli soldiers were killed, prompting Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to declare that "all of Lebanon must burn."
Hezbollah has accused Israel of intentionally seeking to "sabotage" the fragile US-Iran agreement. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed that a quadrilateral meeting between Iran, the US, Qatar, and Pakistan would take place to address the crisis.
“The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon. This issue will be the main topic of discussion in today’s talks,” Baghaei stated.
The situation directly challenges the first clause of the MoU, which dictates the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” while committing both nations to ensuring Lebanon's “territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Before departing for the talks, Vice President Vance told reporters he hopes to make “progress on the nuclear issue” and “on the Lebanon ceasefire issue.”
The Nuclear Sticking Point
Once technical negotiations stabilize, Tehran's nuclear capabilities will take center stage. The US maintains a firm stance that Iran must not possess, buy, develop, or even hold the capacity to create nuclear weapons. Conversely, Iran maintains its program is strictly for civilian purposes, signaling a willingness to negotiate limits only if crippling economic sanctions are dismantled.
To build trust, US special envoy Steve Witkoff informed lawmakers that Iran would invite International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of its nuclear facilities. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has endorsed these direct talks but clarified this does not mean accepting Washington's broader positions. Khamenei further claimed that Donald Trump used "all kinds of leverage" out of desperation to secure the deal, framing it as a result of American urgency rather than Iranian pressure.
Confusion Over the Strait of Hormuz
The conflict has also triggered conflicting reports regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint. Following the ceasefire violations in Lebanon, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced they were closing the waterway. However, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) countered this claim, stating the passage remains open and safe. According to CENTCOM, commercial traffic actually increased on Saturday, with 55 merchant ships successfully transiting more than 17 million barrels of oil.
Weighing in on the maritime situation, Donald Trump pledged that no shipping fees would be applied during the truce. “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired,” Trump stated, adding, “unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America.”
As negotiations continue, Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the Iranian delegation “will be pressing for implementation” of Washington's commitments while “seeking clarity on how exactly the other side intends to carry out those commitments.”
US-Iran Peace Talks Live: JD Vance Praises Trump's Leadership in Historic Meeting with Iranian Officials
Appearing on-camera directly alongside the Iranian delegation in Switzerland, US Vice President JD Vance kicked off the technical-level talks by expressing strong gratitude for President Donald Trump’s diplomatic direction. Vance emphasized that the historic nature of the meeting—marking unprecedented high-level contact between American and Iranian leadership—was a direct result of the president’s willingness to fundamentally reshape the Middle East.
"I think it's important for the American people, but people all over the world do appreciate that what's brought us to this moment is the president's leadership," Vance stated. He framed the administration's goals as a long-term transformation of regional dynamics, moving past a decade of hostiles to forge an entirely new era of cooperative diplomacy.
US-Iran Peace Talks Live: Strait of Hormuz Blockade and Southern Lebanon Strikes Dominate Agenda
As negotiations get underway in Switzerland, critical flashpoints on the ground are heavily complicating the peace process. The world remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, which faces an ongoing blockade by Tehran. Iran continues to restrict access to the vital shipping zone, citing US violations and a failure to deliver on promised terms. Opening this maritime choke point remains one of the highest-stakes hurdles of the entire summit.
Simultaneously, the situation in Lebanon is casting a heavy shadow over the talks. While Iran stresses the immediate need for peace in Lebanon, Israel has made it clear that its stance is strictly conditional. The IDF states it will not hit back if Hezbollah stops firing, but firmly refuses to retreat from its established security zones in Southern Lebanon. Underscoring the fragility of the situation, Lebanese media reports that recent Israeli strikes in Eastern Lebanon have killed seven people, keeping regional tensions at a boiling point while diplomats talk.
Advertisement
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani at the Peace Talks Says, 'This meeting is important for the security of the region.'
'What Is Happening Today In This Meeting Is Important For The Security Of The Region And The World. Today's Meeting Is Just The Beginning To Achieve The Goals. This Is Just The Beginning And We Are Working For A Better Future For Our Region,' says Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani
US-Iran Peace Talks Live: Technical-Level Negotiations Begin in Switzerland Amid Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon Tensions
High-stakes, technical-level peace talks between the United States and Iran have officially commenced at the Bürgenstock Resort in the Alpine ridges of Switzerland. The negotiations follow a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian aimed at restoring peace to West Asia. Key Diplomatic Arrivals and Facilitators.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Recieied US Vice-President JD Vance
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Recieied US Vice-President JD Vance, Field Marshal Asim Munir was also there.