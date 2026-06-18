US And Iran Presidents Virtually Sign 14-Point Ceasefire Agreement Ending Military Operations, Reopening Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.

According to reports, citing a White House official, Trump signed the memorandum on Wednesday during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The agreement, which was also signed by Pezeshkian, came into immediate effect.

The White House subsequently released the full text of the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

A senior US administration official described the agreement as a mechanism to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and establish a framework for phased economic relief linked to Iranian compliance.

Advertisement

"This is fundamentally an agreement that allows us to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear material, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country," the official was quoted as per local media reports.

Iran also confirmed the agreement. According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the memorandum had been finalised and signed by both sides after consultations involving Oman and other regional countries. He added that arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz had largely been agreed upon.

Advertisement

Baghaei said Iran would ensure safe maritime passage while preserving "the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz."

The agreement outlines a phased roadmap that includes the reopening of the strategic waterway, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US waivers for Iranian oil exports, discussions on Iran's enriched uranium stockpile under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development package for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.

The memorandum also commits both sides to concluding negotiations on a comprehensive final agreement within 60 days, with the deadline extendable by mutual consent.

Key highlights of the 14-point MoU