US And Iran Presidents Virtually Sign 14-Point Ceasefire Agreement Ending Military Operations, Reopening Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 14-point memorandum to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a 60-day negotiation on sanctions and Iran's nuclear program. Trump signed the MoU during a meeting with French President Macron.
- World News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.
According to reports, citing a White House official, Trump signed the memorandum on Wednesday during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The agreement, which was also signed by Pezeshkian, came into immediate effect.
The White House subsequently released the full text of the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran."
A senior US administration official described the agreement as a mechanism to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and establish a framework for phased economic relief linked to Iranian compliance.
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"This is fundamentally an agreement that allows us to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear material, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country," the official was quoted as per local media reports.
Iran also confirmed the agreement. According to Press TV, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the memorandum had been finalised and signed by both sides after consultations involving Oman and other regional countries. He added that arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz had largely been agreed upon.
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Baghaei said Iran would ensure safe maritime passage while preserving "the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz."
The agreement outlines a phased roadmap that includes the reopening of the strategic waterway, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US waivers for Iranian oil exports, discussions on Iran's enriched uranium stockpile under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development package for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.
The memorandum also commits both sides to concluding negotiations on a comprehensive final agreement within 60 days, with the deadline extendable by mutual consent.
Key highlights of the 14-point MoU
- The US and Iran agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, while committing not to threaten or use force against each other and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty.
- Both countries pledged to respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in internal affairs.
- The two sides agreed to conclude negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extending the deadline through mutual consent.
- The US will begin lifting its naval blockade immediately and completely end it within 30 days, while also withdrawing military forces from Iran's vicinity within 30 days of the final agreement.
- Iran will ensure free and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and will work with Oman and other Gulf states on the future administration of the strategic waterway.
- The US committed to supporting a reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion as part of the final agreement.
- Washington pledged to gradually lift all sanctions on Iran, including unilateral US sanctions and measures linked to UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions, according to an agreed schedule.
- Iran reaffirmed that it would neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons. Both sides agreed to discuss the future of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, including downblending under IAEA supervision, along with broader nuclear issues.
- Until a final agreement is reached, Iran will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme while the US will refrain from imposing new sanctions or deploying additional forces in the region.
- The US agreed to issue immediate waivers allowing exports of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and related services, including banking, insurance and transportation.
- Washington also committed to making Iran's frozen or restricted funds available, with procedures for their release to be finalised during negotiations.
- A joint monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the implementation of both the MoU and the eventual final agreement.
- Formal negotiations on the final agreement will begin once implementation starts on key provisions relating to the ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz, sanctions waivers and release of frozen assets.
- The final agreement will be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution.