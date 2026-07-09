US-Iran War LIVE: Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Wounded In US Attack Near Ahvaz, Trump Vows Harsher Retaliation As US-Iran Trade Strikes
Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain as Kuwait reports missile and drone attacks after the US bombs Iran for the second night. Explosions occur in various Iranian cities, with one fatality in Iranshahr. President Trump claims the assaults are retaliation for Iranian actions against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: In Bahrain, air raid sirens wail as Kuwait announces “hostile missile and drone” strikes following US airstrikes on Iran for the second night in a row.
Explosions have been detected in Iranian urban areas near the Strait of Hormuz, such as Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island. At least one individual has died in Iranshahr.
US President Donald Trump states that the assaults are in “retribution” for purported Iranian attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest in his native city of Mashhad today, following the attendance of millions at funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.
Israeli troops continue their assaults on Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals in the Palestinian region and two men in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
US Military Says It Hit 90 Targets in New Wave of Strikes on Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: The US military has conducted further strikes against Iran, targeting around 90 military sites to reduce its capability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM noted these actions follow prior successful strikes on over 80 Iranian targets, emphasizing ongoing military operations.
'We Hit Them 20 To 1': US President Donald Trump
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump vowed a "very hard" retaliation, stating that responses to attacks will be 20 times stronger, emphasizing a commitment to striking back significantly when provoked.
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Brent Crude Crossed USD 79 As Fresh Us Strikes on Iran Fuel Supply Fears
US-Iran War LIVE: Brent crude prices jumped to USD 78.68/barrel, up 0.95%, due to new US strikes on Iran and supply disruption fears in the Middle East. It peaked at USD 79.15/barrel, while crude oil reached USD 74.22/barrel, increasing by 0.92%.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf Warns US: ‘Strike, And You Will Be Struck’
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned the US against bullying, stating that actions will have consequences. He emphasized Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned the US to avoid pointless provocations, or risk worsening their situation.
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Tehran Releases Footage Showing Ruins of Late Iranian Leader’s Compound
US-Iran War LIVE: Iranian state media has shared footage of damage to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Tehran compound, coinciding with his burial after his death on the first day of the US-Israeli war.
Kuwaiti Air Defences Intercepting ‘Missile And Drone Attacks’
US-Iran War LIVE: Kuwait Army General Staff reports air defenses intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, with explosions resulting from these interceptions, while alarms sound nationwide, according to Kuna news agency.
IRGC Promises ‘Crushing’ Response to US Strike on Aq Tekeh Bridge
US-Iran War LIVE: The IRGC reported a US cruise missile struck the Aq Taka Khan bridge in Aqqala, Golestan, causing no casualties, but vowing a “crushing” response.
'Probably Hit Them Hard Again': Trump Threatens More Strikes on Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: After declaring the ceasefire deal with Iran "over," Trump signaled potential new strikes after previous attacks. He criticized Iranian leadership and labeled them as aggressive, stating the US has already hit them "very hard."
'Absolutely Necessary': NATO Chief Backs US Strikes on Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte labeled US military strikes on Iran as "absolutely necessary" due to Tehran's violation of a ceasefire and attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for a strong US response.
Iran Lodges Protest at UN Over Latest US Attacks
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has issued letters to the UN Security Council regarding US military attacks, claiming violations of its sovereignty and international law, including breaches of the UN Charter and a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding.
US Air Strike Hits Railway Bridge in Northeastern Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's IRIB reports that US forces bombed the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge near Aqqala, Golestan province, at 1:30am local time, damaging the railway track.