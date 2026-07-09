US-Iran War LIVE: Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Wounded In US Attack Near Ahvaz, Trump Vows Harsher Retaliation As US-Iran Trade Strikes

US-Iran War LIVE: Kuwait Intercepts Iranian Missiles And Drones, Trump Vows Harsher Retaliation As US-Iran Trade Strikes | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: In Bahrain, air raid sirens wail as Kuwait announces “hostile missile and drone” strikes following US airstrikes on Iran for the second night in a row.

Explosions have been detected in Iranian urban areas near the Strait of Hormuz, such as Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island. At least one individual has died in Iranshahr.

US President Donald Trump states that the assaults are in “retribution” for purported Iranian attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest in his native city of Mashhad today, following the attendance of millions at funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Israeli troops continue their assaults on Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals in the Palestinian region and two men in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

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