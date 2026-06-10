US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Claims Retaliatory Drone Attack On US 5th Fleet In Bahrain, Explosions Heard Across Southern Iran | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States military announced it executed "self-defence strikes" against Iran following its claim of Iranian forces shooting down a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the US decided to "test our resolve" and that the Iranian military would "respond to every attack or threat," further mentioning: "Depart our region if you wish to be secure."

The US military's Central Command reported a helicopter crash off Oman’s coast; pilots were rescued within two hours, in stable condition. Cause remains under investigation.

Israeli strikes took the lives of nearly 20 individuals in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as thousands of civilians were instructed to evacuate with Israel issuing additional forced displacement orders prior to anticipated military operations.

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