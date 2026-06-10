US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Claims Retaliatory Drone Attack On US 5th Fleet In Bahrain, Explosions Heard Across Southern Iran
The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted "self-defense strikes" against Iran following the claimed downing of a US helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserted that the US was testing Iran's resolve, promising a strong response to any threats.
- World News
- 2 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States military announced it executed "self-defence strikes" against Iran following its claim of Iranian forces shooting down a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the US decided to "test our resolve" and that the Iranian military would "respond to every attack or threat," further mentioning: "Depart our region if you wish to be secure."
The US military's Central Command reported a helicopter crash off Oman’s coast; pilots were rescued within two hours, in stable condition. Cause remains under investigation.
Israeli strikes took the lives of nearly 20 individuals in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as thousands of civilians were instructed to evacuate with Israel issuing additional forced displacement orders prior to anticipated military operations.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Iran Claims Retaliatory Drone Attack on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's IRGC claimed a drone strike on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, citing retaliation for earlier American strikes on Iranian territory.
Iranian State Media Claims Explosion Heard in Various Regions of Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's IRNA reported explosions in Hormozgan province after US CENTCOM strikes on Iranian targets. Multiple areas, including Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, experienced blasts as Iran vowed to counter "enemy aggressions" and warned of "heavier responses" if hostilities persist.
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'Leave Our Region if You Want to Be Safe': Iran Warns US Amid Escalating Tensions
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the U.S. to leave the Persian Gulf for its safety, stating Iran will retaliate against threats and highlighting historical consequences for intruding outsiders.
US Launches Strikes Against Iran After Apache Helicopter Incident: CENTCOM
US-Iran War LIVE: US Central Command confirmed that American forces launched self-defense strikes against Iran following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter, labeling it a "proportional response" to “unjustified Iranian aggression”.
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'US Must Respond': Trump After Iran 'Shoots Down' Apache Helicopter Patrolling Over Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced an Iranian strike claimed to have downed an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, confirming both pilots were safe. He emphasized that the US will "respond" to the attack amidst escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel.