US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims US Is 'Winning Big In Iran', Tehran Warns of Strikes on US Infrastructure in West Asia | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that America is "winning big" in Iran, promising that the results of military efforts would be evident soon. He emphasized the strength of the rebuilt US military during a primetime address on election integrity.

A senior Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson warned that Tehran may target US infrastructure in West Asia if attacked. He claimed US military presence is the primary cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and asserted US and Israeli rights are illegitimate.

Iran's Army announced drone attacks on US military assets in Bahrain, citing American strikes on civilian infrastructure that killed three and injured many. The operation was termed the 11th phase of "Operation Lightning."

In a recent wave of strikes, the US targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries, amid escalating tensions following the failure of a 14-point memorandum of understanding.

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