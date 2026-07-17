US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims US Is 'Winning Big In Iran', Tehran Warns of Strikes on US Infrastructure in West Asia
The US continues strikes on Iran for the sixth consecutive night, hitting civilian infrastructure in Bandar Abbas. Iran's military claims to have targeted US aircraft in Bahrain, while Kuwait's army responds to missile and drone attacks. An Iranian military spokesman states the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war status, as the US enforces a blockade in the Gulf of Oman.
- World News
- 4 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that America is "winning big" in Iran, promising that the results of military efforts would be evident soon. He emphasized the strength of the rebuilt US military during a primetime address on election integrity.
A senior Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson warned that Tehran may target US infrastructure in West Asia if attacked. He claimed US military presence is the primary cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and asserted US and Israeli rights are illegitimate.
Iran's Army announced drone attacks on US military assets in Bahrain, citing American strikes on civilian infrastructure that killed three and injured many. The operation was termed the 11th phase of "Operation Lightning."
In a recent wave of strikes, the US targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries, amid escalating tensions following the failure of a 14-point memorandum of understanding.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Iran Army Warns of Strikes on US Infrastructure in West Asia, Cites Hormuz Threat Due to American Presence
US-Iran War LIVE: A senior Iranian military spokesperson warned of potential attacks on US infrastructure in West Asia if Iranian assets are targeted, blaming American forces for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz. Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi emphasized that the US and Israel have "no right" to be in the region.
Trump Claims US is 'Winning Big in Iran', Says 'Fruits' of Military Effort 'Very, Very Shortly'
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump claimed the US is "winning big" in Iran, asserting Americans will soon see the benefits of military efforts. During a primetime address, he emphasized protecting election integrity and noted the US military's strength, asserting that current circumstances necessitated military action, despite his preference to avoid it.
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Iran Strikes US Military Assets in Bahrain With Drones After Washington's Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's Army announced drone attacks on US military assets in Bahrain, responding to American strikes that killed three civilians in Iran. The operation, dubbed "Operation Lightning," targeted US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft at the Sakhir base using Arash drones, according to state media.
Qatar Says Iranian Missile Attack Thwarted, Child Injured
US-Iran War LIVE: Qatar’s defense ministry reported thwarting an Iranian missile attack on Friday, injuring a child from shrapnel during interception. The interior ministry confirmed the child's medical treatment, while witnesses noted explosion sounds and a government security alert in Doha.
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Iran Tells Houthis to Close Red Sea Gateway if US Hits Power Network
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has urged Yemen's Houthi movement to be prepared to disrupt the Red Sea oil route if the U.S. targets Iranian infrastructure, raising significant concerns for global energy supply, according to multiple sources.
Three Killed, Several Injured After US Strikes Target Civilian Infrastructure in Iran, Says State Media
US-Iran War LIVE: Three people were killed and several injured in US strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran, following heightened tensions after the collapse of a 14-point agreement. Iran's state media reported multiple strikes in Hormozgan province, including attacks on bridges near Kohourestan and a neighborhood in Bandar Abbas, resulting in casualties and ongoing military operations.
White House Says Iran 'Very Much Continues' Talks With Washington, Wants to 'Make a Deal' Despite US Strikes
US-Iran War LIVE: The White House stated Iran is still in talks with the US and seeks an agreement, despite recent US strikes against Iranian targets. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Iran's ongoing communication, attributing their willingness to negotiate to setbacks caused by US military actions due to violations of a prior understanding.
US Forces Continue 'Wave of Strikes' Against Iran for Sixth Consecutive Night
US-Iran War LIVE: US forces executed renewed military strikes on Iran for the sixth consecutive night, intensifying tensions after the collapse of their 14-point agreement. CENTCOM stated the strikes aimed to diminish Iran's military capabilities, given Tehran's threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as claimed by Washington.
Iran Condemns US Strikes as 'War Crimes', Warns Gulf Neighbours Against Allowing Territorial Access
US-Iran War LIVE: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned US military strikes as brutal war crimes violating international law and the UN Charter. They warned neighboring countries along the Persian Gulf of their obligations to prevent their territories, airspace, and waters from being used for US military actions.
Lebanon Moves To End Hezbollah's Military Arm, FM Youssef Raggi Calls It 'Sovereign Decision'
US-Iran War LIVE: Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi asserted that the decision to end Hezbollah's military presence is a sovereign matter for Lebanon. Speaking at the French Senate, he emphasized the country's commitment to state authority, rejecting duality and declaring that weapons and decisions should solely fall under state control, as reflected in his post on X.
'You've Got to Be Willing to Talk': JD Vance Defends US Diplomacy With Iran Amid Renewed Hostilities
US-Iran War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance advocated for ongoing diplomacy with Iran amidst renewed tensions, stating that military action alone won't resolve the conflict and that negotiations are crucial for addressing security issues in the Strait of Hormuz. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Vance expressed frustration with those opposing dialogue with Tehran and acknowledged stalled negotiations due to disputes, contrasting President Trump's view that talks are futile.
Iran Claims Strikes on US Military Facilities in Jordan, Kuwait During Ongoing Operations
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran announced drone and missile strikes on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait, claiming retaliation for recent US actions on its territory, per state broadcaster IRIB. These operations include 'Operation Lightning' from the Iranian Army and 'Operation Nasr 2' from the IRGC. The Iranian Army reported targeting communication systems and fuel tanks at Al-Azraq base in Jordan, viewed as a key command center for US forces in West Asia.