US-Iran War LIVE: IRGC Strikes US Air Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait & Jordan After Fresh Bombings Around Hormuz

US strikes Iranian boats and missile sites as Tehran expands Gulf attacks. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As tensions flare in West Asia over control of the critical Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command confirmed it carried out another wave of airstrikes against Iran on Monday. CENTCOM stated the action was a direct response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels navigating the vital waterway.

The U.S. military confirmed the primary objective of these operations is to weaken Iran's capacity to target non-military vessels. In an update posted to social media platform X, U.S. Central Command announced: "At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

The CENTOM further said that its Commander in Chief, Admiral Brad Cooper, directed the strikes against Tehran to “hold Iranian forces accountable”.

In a swift counter-response, Iranian state media reported that Tehran launched missile and drone strikes against regional "enemy bases." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had specifically targeted Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base during the operation.

Iran Condemns US Strikes

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent US military strikes, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and accusing Washington of undermining regional stability and violating a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression.

"The territory or facilities of any country used to launch military attacks against Iran may be regarded as the origin of aggression and treated as a legitimate target for defensive operations by the Iranian armed forces," the ministry said.

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