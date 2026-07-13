US-Iran War LIVE: IRGC Strikes US Air Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait & Jordan After Fresh Bombings Around Hormuz
The US-Iran conflict has sharply escalated as US Central Command launched heavy airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz to protect commercial shipping. In retaliation, Iran's IRGC fired a massive wave of missiles and drones targeting US air bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, triggering regional alarms.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: As tensions flare in West Asia over control of the critical Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command confirmed it carried out another wave of airstrikes against Iran on Monday. CENTCOM stated the action was a direct response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels navigating the vital waterway.
The U.S. military confirmed the primary objective of these operations is to weaken Iran's capacity to target non-military vessels. In an update posted to social media platform X, U.S. Central Command announced: "At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
The CENTOM further said that its Commander in Chief, Admiral Brad Cooper, directed the strikes against Tehran to “hold Iranian forces accountable”.
In a swift counter-response, Iranian state media reported that Tehran launched missile and drone strikes against regional "enemy bases." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had specifically targeted Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base during the operation.
Iran Condemns US Strikes
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent US military strikes, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and accusing Washington of undermining regional stability and violating a ceasefire agreement.
In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression.
"The territory or facilities of any country used to launch military attacks against Iran may be regarded as the origin of aggression and treated as a legitimate target for defensive operations by the Iranian armed forces," the ministry said.
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Iran does not control the strait, Says US CENTCOM
US-Iran War: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says U.S. forces completed another wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets.
It adds: "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it."
CENTCOM said it struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones.
US Strikes Killed One Person at a Water Plant, Iran Says
Iran War: An Iranian official says the U.S. strikes hit an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr city in southwestern Iran, according to state media. One person was killed and four others injured, Waly Allh Hayati, the deputy governor of Khuzestan province, told the Irna news agency.
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Bahrain Activates Emergency Sirens
US-Iran War: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed Monday that air raid sirens were activated once again, advising citizens to remain calm and immediately move to the nearest secure shelter.
The emergency alert follows claims from Iran that it has carried out successful strikes against multiple facilities at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base. According to news reports, the IRGC has stated that its military operations in the area are still underway.
Iran War LIVE: Tehran Claims Large-Scale Assault on US Military Facilities Across Kuwait and Bahrain
According to official reports, the IRGC announced it has “completely destroyed” critical infrastructure in Kuwait, including fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and an FPS radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.
Framing the cross-border strikes as a direct “eye-for-an-eye” operation against U.S. forces, the IRGC noted that these actions follow earlier attacks on Bahrain's Sheikh Isa airbase. Military reports confirm that the Iranian operations are actively continuing.
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Iran War LIVE: CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, July 12, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Pounds Iranian Targets; Tehran Hits Back at Regional 'Enemy Bases'
US-Iran War: Tensions in West Asia have reached a boiling point over the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it executed new airstrikes against Iran following a series of hostile actions against maritime vessels in the chokepoint.
The retaliatory cycle triggered an immediate counter-response from Tehran: Iranian state media reported widespread missile and drone strikes against "enemy bases," with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specifically confirming a heavy strike targeting Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base.