US-Iran War LIVE: US Strikes Tehran After Attack on Vessel in Hormuz, IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strike on US Positions
The U.S. has conducted strikes on Iran following an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s IRGC targeted U.S. forces in retaliation for a recent strike by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement to end conflict, which Hezbollah opposes, claiming it benefits Israel.
- World News
- 4 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: The United States has conducted strikes against Iran, claiming it is a reaction to an Iranian drone assault on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck sites in the area where US troops are stationed in response to the recent assault by the Trump administration.
Following US-mediated discussions, Israel and Lebanon have endorsed a “framework agreement” that Washington claims seeks to halt the “cycle of endless conflict”.
The U.S. and Iran have entered a crucial phase of diplomacy, meeting in Switzerland to negotiate a broader settlement aimed at resolving conflict and reducing Middle East tensions. The talks at Burgenstock follow a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding establishing a 60-day ceasefire.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, are representing their countries, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating. Key issues on the agenda include Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and maritime security.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
US Military Posts Video Showing Attack on Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: CENTCOM released a grainy, unclassified black-and-white video claiming it shows explosions related to its earlier statement about targeting Iranian missile and drone storage and radar sites.
UN Calls for ‘Sustained Reopening’ of Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the importance of a "sustained" opening of the Strait of Hormuz, urging all parties to honor their agreements. He highlighted the need for stability and the welfare of seafarers, noting that many have been stranded on ships essential for global trade.
Advertisement
Iran Targets US Military Positions in Retaliation for American Airstrikes
US-Iran War LIVE: The IRGC Navy targeted US military positions in retaliation for airstrikes on Iranian areas. Ebrahim Azizi criticized the US for lacking commitment to ceasefire, asserting that blame shifting is ineffective and reiterating issues during negotiations.
'Act of Folly Will Be Met With Harsh Response', Iran Issues Warning After US Strikes
US-Iran War LIVE: Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Iran's military spokesperson, announced that Iran's response to the US attack will be unprecedented. He emphasized that aggression will not go unanswered and a decisive reaction will occur at the right time and place. Al-Fiqar warned that further folly will bring a harsh retaliation that will eradicate US military presence, shaking perceptions to the core.
Advertisement
'They Shouldn't Be Doing That', Trump on Iran's Attack on Commercial Ship Transiting Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Trump stated that consequences for Iran's ceasefire violation will be revealed, expressing discontent over Iran's recent attacks on ships. CENTCOM targeted Iranian missile, drone sites, and radar after the June 25 drone attack on the commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely.
Israel, Lebanon Sign Framework Agreement Mediated by US in 'First Step' Towards Peace
US-Iran War LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon for lasting peace. The deal includes a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah ceasing fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon, as stated on X by the Department of State.
US-Iran to Hold Next Round of Negotiations in Burgenstock: Report
US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran and Washington are set for further negotiations on June 28-29 in Switzerland, focusing on technical talks. This follows the signing of an MoU, while a direct deconfliction channel involving military representatives from both nations will be established in Doha, Qatar.
IRGC Says Transit Through Hormuz Only Possible via Routes Approved by Tehran
US-Iran War LIVE: The IRGC Navy asserts that transit through the Strait of Hormuz must adhere to routes approved by Iran, despite establishing a communication line with CENTCOM to prevent military confrontations, emphasizing that Iranian law governs the region.
'Interventionist, Irresponsible, Provocative': Iran Slams US-GCC Statement Curbing Nuclear Programme
US-Iran War LIVE: Immediately after the U.S. and GCC foreign ministers urged limits on Iran's nuclear program, Iran criticized their comments as "interventionist, irresponsible and provocative," warning against ongoing "belligerent" actions in the region.
'Hope to Be There Soon': IAEA Director General on Inspection of Iran's Nuclear Sites
US-Iran War LIVE: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed optimism about resuming inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasizing their importance for verifying Tehran's nuclear program. He noted that technical work is underway following a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, which mandates IAEA supervision of the nuclear aspects.
US-Iran Agree to Setup Direct Channel With IRGC To De-escalate Conflict, Says VP Vance
US-Iran War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance announced an agreement between the US and Iran to establish a direct deconfliction channel involving military representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and US Army Central Command (CENTCOM), stationed in Doha, Qatar, to minimize conflict risks.
Russia 'Agrees' to Approve Resolution on Final US-Iran Deal in UNSC
US-Iran War LIVE: The Russian Foreign Ministry supports the UN resolution on the US-Iran deal, stating participation will occur after Washington and Tehran reach final agreements, as outlined in a June 17 memorandum with a 60-day timeframe.
Hezbollah Chief Demands Full Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon, Claims 'Israeli-American Plan' Defeated
US-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that Israel must fully withdraw from Lebanon, marking a pivotal shift in the conflict. He claimed a victory for resistance, emphasizing the collapse of the "Israeli-American project" and called for an end to hostilities and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
US, GCC Reaffirm Strategic Ties, Call for Iran Nuclear Curbs =And Gaza Reconstruction
US-Iran War LIVE: The United States and GCC reaffirmed their strategic partnership in Bahrain, focusing on regional security, diplomacy with Iran, and stability in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza reconstruction. Co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Al Zayani, the meeting highlighted a commitment to GCC security and the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.