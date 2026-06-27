US-Iran War LIVE: US Strikes Tehran After Attack on Vessel in Hormuz, IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strike on US Positions | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: The United States has conducted strikes against Iran, claiming it is a reaction to an Iranian drone assault on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck sites in the area where US troops are stationed in response to the recent assault by the Trump administration.

Following US-mediated discussions, Israel and Lebanon have endorsed a “framework agreement” that Washington claims seeks to halt the “cycle of endless conflict”.

The U.S. and Iran have entered a crucial phase of diplomacy, meeting in Switzerland to negotiate a broader settlement aimed at resolving conflict and reducing Middle East tensions. The talks at Burgenstock follow a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding establishing a 60-day ceasefire.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, are representing their countries, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating. Key issues on the agenda include Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and maritime security.

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