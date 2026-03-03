US-Israel 5 Week Blitz: Trump Signals Readiness For Prolonged War As 'Operation Epic Fury' Hits Iran

Tehran: US President Donald Trump has announced an indiscriminate military campaign against Iran, vowing to eliminate the country's missile capabilities and prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Trump warned that the operation is likely to last four to five weeks, but signalled that he is prepared for a longer engagement if necessary. The US military has already used B-2 stealth bombers to strike Iran's ballistic missile facilities and has reportedly taken out 11 Iranian warships.

The US and Israeli military's joint operation, which began on Monday, has already escalated the tensions and violence across the Middle East region, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes against Israel, Gulf states, and critical energy infrastructure.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Donald Trump, in a statement, asserted that the US is determined to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, wipe out its navy, and prevent it from supporting allied groups like Hezbollah. "This was our last, best chance to strike -- what we’re doing right now -- and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” he said.

After the US President's statement, the analysts have speculated that the Middle East is bracing for a prolonged conflict as the United States and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran. The operation, which began after the US and Israel's strikes on Iran, has already claimed hundreds of lives and wrought massive destruction across the region.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump announced that the campaign is expected to last four to five weeks, but warned that he is prepared for a longer engagement. "This was our last, best chance to strike -- what we’re doing right now -- and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” Trump said.

Trump's administration has asserted that the goal is not nation-building, but rather to destroy Iran's capabilities and prevent any redevelopment of its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Tehran's streets remain deserted, with people sheltering during airstrikes and the paramilitary Basij force setting up checkpoints across the city.

Advertisement

The conflict began with a series of airstrikes targeting Iran's ballistic missile facilities, navy, and nuclear infrastructure. The US military has also reportedly destroyed 11 Iranian warships, while Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran has vowed to retaliate, with its top security official Ali Larijani declaring, "We will not negotiate with the United States." The country's allies have also joined the fray, targeting Israeli and Gulf state interests.

Global Oil Crisis Looms

The conflict has raised fears of a global energy crisis, with oil prices surging and airlines grounding flights. The Gulf state of Qatar has reportedly shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, and Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery came under drone attack.

Earlier, the Iranian Guards closed the Strait of Hormuz, halting global oil and gas supply, which eventually led to a heavy price hike. Notably, the European natural gas prices have skyrocketed by 40% in response to Qatar's decision to halt liquefied natural gas production. The Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway for global oil trade, has been allegedly targeted, with several ships attacked.

The experts suggested that the global energy market is currently on edge as the conflict in the Middle East spills over into vital infrastructure, turning a regional crisis into a global economic threat. The tensions reached a boiling point when Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, a massive facility processing over half a million barrels of oil daily, was targeted by a drone strike. Though Saudi defences managed to intercept the aircraft, but the attempt alone confirmed fears that Gulf energy hubs are now primary targets.

The analysts have warned that the approach has made the conflict a dangerous escalation that places the world's most sensitive oil supplies directly in the target. The violence forced energy companies in Qatar to halt liquefied natural gas production indefinitely, sending European gas prices skyrocketing by 40% almost instantly. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz has become a site of active danger. Multiple vessels have already come under fire in these narrow waters, through which 20% of the world’s traded oil must pass, raising the stakes for every nation dependent on that supply.

‘This Is Not Endless’: Hegseth

The death toll continues to rise, with at least 555 people killed in Iran, 11 in Israel, and dozens in Lebanon. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that many more are injured or displaced. In Beirut, residents were jolted awake by loud explosions, while in Jerusalem, 3 young siblings killed by an Iranian strike were laid to rest. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the operation is not about nation-building, saying, "This is not Iraq. This is not endless."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon vowed that the conflict will continue “as long as it takes”. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi shared an aerial photo of graves, claiming that over 160 girls were killed in a US-Israeli strike on an elementary school.

Apart from the looming energy sector crisis and losses of lives, the tensions have left everyday people caught in the middle of a massive logistical breakdown. As the Gulf is a primary hub for global air travel, thousands of passengers found themselves stranded across the globe when major carriers grounded their fleets for safety. However, long haul airlines like Emirates and Etihad have just begun to resume a limited schedule on Monday.

Iran's Nuclear Facility Struck

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Reza Najafi has accused foreign forces of conducting airstrikes against the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. During a press conference, Najafi denied allegations that the site is being used to produce a nuclear arsenal, dismissing such claims as a big lie intended to justify the aggression. He reiterated the Iranian government's long-standing position that its nuclear ambitions are centered entirely on peaceful applications rather than military ones.

While Iran points the finger at its adversaries, including leaks from the site, neither Israel nor the US has officially confirmed that they were responsible for the specific strike on the Natanz facility. Earlier, during a 12-day conflict in June 2025, the US Air Force bombed the site, claiming to have obliterated Iran's nuke facilities.

Despite the ongoing violence, Iranian officials claim they have not engaged in uranium enrichment since the end of the June war. However, the government continued to assert its sovereign right to pursue nuclear technology, maintaining that its facilities are non-threatening.

Hezbollah Joins Iran To Attack Israel

Following the eruption of the conflict, Hezbollah joined Iran by launching a missile barrage toward Israel, which was the first time in over a year that the group claimed an offensive. The strike was framed as a direct retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and ongoing Israeli military actions, though no confirmed injuries or property damage were reported on the Israeli side.

Israel immediately responded with heavy airstrikes across southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut. The intensity of the bombardment was felt throughout the capital, where explosions shattered windows and jolted residents awake, leaving at least 52 people dead and over 150 wounded according to Lebanese health officials.

The Israeli military has signalled that this is only the beginning of a sustained campaign, with Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowing to continue the offensive until the threat from Lebanon is completely neutralised. Reportedly, Israel's strikes specifically targeted a senior Hezbollah official in Beirut and hit branches of al-Qard al-Hasan, a financial institution that Israel alleged functions as a primary funding source for Hezbollah’s military operations.