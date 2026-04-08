From Australia To New Zealand: Nations Issue Wave of Cautious Support as US and Iran Agree to Two Week Truce

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran late Tuesday, as the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, key nations have issued a wave of cautious support.

The pause in hostilities, mediated in part by Pakistan, comes just as a devastating "total destruction" deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump was set to expire.

The reaction from Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and other nations reflects a region deeply concerned by both the humanitarian toll and the severe economic shock caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ‘Critical Opportunity’

In a joint effort to align their regional foreign policy, both Australia and New Zealand have welcomed the pause while maintaining a tone of "extreme caution."

Advertisement

‘Encouraging news’ for NZ

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters was among the first to react, calling the ceasefire "encouraging news." However, he warned on X (formerly Twitter) that "significant work remains to be done in the coming days to secure a durable resolution."

Australia welcomes pause

The Australian government says it “welcomes the agreement by the United States, Israel and Iran to a two-week ceasefire to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.”

Advertisement

“The Australian government has been calling for de-escalation and an end to the conflict for some time now,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Vital reprieve for Japan

For Japan, the ceasefire is a vital reprieve. As a nation heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil, the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has placed immense pressure on Tokyo’s economy.

In Japan Minoru Kihara, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said his nation “welcomes the announcement as a positive development. We hope they reach an agreement.”

Malaysia welcomes move

Malaysia has taken a more nuanced stance, often criticizing the intensity of the U.S.-Israeli strikes while advocating for Islamic solidarity and regional peace.

Kuala Lumpur welcomed the halt in bombing as a victory for diplomacy. While Malaysia’s economy has seen a revenue boost from higher energy prices, the government emphasized that the human cost and the threat to global "global order" outweighed any fiscal gains.

Malaysian PM, while welcoming the ceasefire said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the latest development in the current US-Iran war, in respect of the ten-point plan as proposed by Iran and positively received by the US."

President of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also welcomed the achievement of an agreement on a full ceasefire and truce in the #MiddleEast, statying it reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of #Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

A Fragile Peace?

The ceasefire is set for a 14-day window, during which Iran is expected to allow "free and safe transit" through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a suspension of U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

"This is a significant step, but it’s not good enough yet," President Trump remarked during an Easter event, signaling that the pressure remains high.