US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Missiles At Israel In First Attack Since April Ceasefire, Trump Urges Restraint
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Track missile attacks, ceasefire violations, Israel’s response, Trump’s remarks, regional tensions, casualties, and latest developments from the Middle East crisis.
- World News
- 1 min read
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran and Israel appear to be edging closer to renewed escalation after Tehran launched missiles toward northern Israel, marking the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire came into effect earlier this year. The development has raised fears of a return to wider regional conflict, with both sides exchanging accusations over ceasefire violations and military actions in Lebanon.
Air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel as the military claimed interceptions of incoming missiles, while Iran warned that any further attacks would invite a broader response targeting Israeli and American interests in the region. Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged restraint, adding another layer of diplomatic pressure to an already volatile situation.
Live Blog
As tensions continue to escalate, global attention remains fixed on whether diplomacy can prevent another full-scale regional conflict. With missile launches, military warnings, ceasefire concerns and growing international involvement, developments remain fluid and fast-moving.
Stay tuned with Republic for LIVE updates and real-time developments from Israel, Iran and the wider Middle East.
Trump Says Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' But To 'Accept a Deal' With Iran
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept any “deal the United States negotiates with Iran.”
In a telephone interview with the Financial Times, Trump said, "He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots."
He further added that Iran's strikes had not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump said.
Trump's remarks came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, marking the most serious violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in early April.
Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, First Attack Since April 8 Ceasefire
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.
"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," IDF said in a statement.