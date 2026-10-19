US Issues Saudi Arabia Security Alert Over Missile, Drone Attacks; Riyadh Airport Operations Suspended

Riyadh: The US Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) issued a heightened security alert warning American citizens of ongoing missile and drone attacks targeting major airports across the Kingdom.

The security warning follows recent aerial strikes that forced operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to remain suspended. In response, Washington has placed strict travel restrictions on its diplomatic personnel and cautioned foreign visitors that capturing footage of missile impact sites carries severe legal consequences.

Due to the elevated threat to commercial aviation, the US mission has restricted travel for all American government staff stationed in Saudi Arabia.



"U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom," the official embassy stated.

Warning travellers of widespread flight disruptions and potential airspace closures across major hubs, the embassy urged extreme caution.



"Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operational with some delays and cancellations. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport," the statement read.

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With the capital's main airport shut down, the embassy advised citizens to monitor local emergency alerts and consider travelling over land, as highway routes and border crossings remain open.

"U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense via cellular broadcast. Private car, train, and bus options may provide alternatives to air travel to or from Saudi Arabia... All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, remain operational. All highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran remain operational," it noted.

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"International airports in neighboring countries of Bahrain (BAH), Jordan (AMM), Oman (MCT), Qatar (DOH), and the United Arab Emirates (AUH, DXB, SHJ) remain operational," the statement added. "Please confirm status directly with airports."

Furthermore, the US Embassy reminded American citizens that Saudi authorities strictly enforce laws prohibiting any public filming or distribution of photos showing counter-missile defence operations and strike locations.

"Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that 'filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter-missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability,'" the embassy warned. "U.S. citizens have been detained for not adhering to these regulations, including taking photos of government buildings, airports, and impact sites. Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia."

The US travel warning comes amid a sharp increase in cross-border air attacks between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni military forces.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree detailed a heavy wave of Saudi air raids targeting multiple Yemeni governorates.

He noted that the Saudi carried out 110 air strikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, adding that more than 30 people were killed or injured in the strikes, "mostly women and children."

"Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes launched 110 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian areas in the capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Sa'dah, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhale'a, and Ma'rib," Saree stated. "These attacks, carried out using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, along with missile strikes launched from Najran, resulted in over 30 casualties, mostly women and children. This brings the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began to 2,652."

Subsequently, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence agency announced that its National Early Warning Platform issued an alert for Abha City due to "potential danger," according to Al Jazeera. Abha serves as the capital of the southwestern Aseer province, located near the Red Sea.

Shortly after the initial alert, the agency confirmed that the threat had cleared, urging residents, “For your safety, continue following civil defence instructions and avoid gathering and filming.”

The escalation has raised concerns over the security of regional energy supplies and maritime trade routes, particularly the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategic passage for international shipping.