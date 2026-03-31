US Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped In Baghdad | Footage Shows The Moment She Was Abducted

Baghdad: US award-winning freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday. Reports indicate that Kittleson was reportedly taken "near the Baghdad hotel on al-Saadoun Street" by some unidentified men.

As per latest updates, one suspect has been nabbed; however her current location is not yet known to authorities.

A footage circulated online shows the exact moment she was dragged into a car.

The Iraq’s interior ministry stated that a "foreign journalist was kidnapped by unknown individuals," adding that the state has launched operations to track the accused.

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"The pursuit resulted in the interception of a vehicle belonging to the kidnappers, which overturned as they attempted to flee," the ministry said.