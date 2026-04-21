US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns Amid Misconduct Probes, Marking Third Trump Cabinet Exit

Washington: In another blow, US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has resigned from President Donald Trump’s administration. After exiting, Chavez-DeRemer becomes the third cabinet official to step down in recent months after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi. The White House confirmed the departure on Monday, saying she will take up a role in the private sector.

Notably, the US Labor Secretary's exit comes as multiple investigations are reportedly underway as of April 2026 into allegations concerning both her personal and professional conduct. The claims included an alleged improper relationship with a security staffer, concerns over workplace behaviour, and the purported misuse of travel funds.

Meanwhile, the resignation added to a period of turmoil for the Trump administration, with discussions continuing about further changes at senior levels. Reports have pointed to growing frustration with the performance of some officials and the negative attention surrounding them, as the White House looks to reset strategy ahead of upcoming elections.

White House Praises Tenure Amidst Scrutiny

Announcing the move, White House Communication Director Steven Chueng wrote on X, "Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector…..She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

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Chueng also confirmed that Keith Sonderling will assume the role of Acting Secretary of Labor. The switch takes place at a time when the Department of Labor is managing internal disruption linked to the ongoing inquiries.

The allegations facing Chavez-DeRemer include reported misconduct in her personal and professional life, such as claims of an improper relationship with a security staffer, workplace behaviour issues, and alleged misuse of travel funds. Additional scrutiny has extended to her husband, Shawn DeRemer, who has reportedly been barred from the Department of Labor building following allegations of sexual assault.

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Cabinet Reshuffles Linked To Performance Concerns

Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s resignation follows the earlier departures of Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, making her the third cabinet secretary to leave in recent months. The series of exits has fuelled speculation about further changes, with reports suggesting that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also under discussion.

As per reports, the reshuffles are understood to stem from frustration with senior officials, particularly over their performance and the negative attention they have drawn. Trump’s dissatisfaction is reportedly tied to the perceived underperformance of these officials and a desire to signal a shift in strategy ahead of the elections.

Inside the Department of Labor, the situation has led to major internal disarray. Several senior officials, including the chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, have either resigned or been placed on leave as investigations continue.

After Chavez-DeRemer's stepping down, Keith Sonderling will lead the department in an acting capacity. The White House has not given a timeline for nominating a permanent replacement. Further development regarding the ongoing transition is awaited.